Denver, CO

This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSd4j00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 648,856 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,765 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gilpin County in Colorado has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 911 infections in Gilpin County, or 15,378 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Gilpin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Denver metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 68 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Gilpin County, below the 192 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Gilpin County, CO 15,378 911 68 4
2 Park County, CO 15,576 2,709 115 20
3 Clear Creek County, CO 15,791 1,481 107 10
4 Elbert County, CO 18,198 4,579 143 36
5 Broomfield County, CO 19,289 12,754 168 111
6 Jefferson County, CO 20,419 116,477 225 1,286
7 Douglas County, CO 22,645 74,416 120 394
8 Arapahoe County, CO 22,797 145,141 176 1,123
9 Denver County, CO 23,477 162,792 181 1,258
10 Adams County, CO 25,667 127,596 245 1,220

Comments / 0

 

