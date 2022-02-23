Note to Reporters: Americans Are Better Off Even After Inflation

This week’s bad economic news is that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, hit a forty-year high of 7.5 per cent in January. The even worse news is that there is now a serious danger that the Federal Reserve will overreact and drag the economy into a recession by dramatically raising interest rates. Following the release of the inflation data on Thursday, Wall Street expects a half-point hike in the federal funds rate at the next Fed meeting—the biggest single increase since 2000. There has even been some speculation that Jerome Powell and his colleagues might enact an emergency rate bump before then. James Bullard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said that he and his colleagues should make sure the funds rate reaches one per cent by July. Goldman Sachs predicted that the Fed would raise rates seven times this year.

