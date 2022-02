BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - When you think about it, having a driver’s license is about more than just getting around. “You know, you need a driver’s license to take somebody out on a date and drive them to the restaurant,” said Gabe Miller, a Washington and Lee University student who volunteers with the Blue Ridge Mile Project. “You need a driver’s license to drive your kids to school and to soccer practice. You need a driver;s license for all sorts of very small, little things that make you feel empowered.”

BLUE RIDGE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO