This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVR1qh00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 5,253,952 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,282 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in New York-Newark-Jersey City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pike County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,695 infections in Pike County, or 17,469 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pike County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New York metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 164 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, below the 391 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pike County, PA 17,469 9,695 164 91
2 Hunterdon County, NJ 19,114 23,902 212 265
3 Somerset County, NJ 19,921 65,776 289 955
4 Dutchess County, NY 21,370 62,804 219 644
5 Middlesex County, NJ 22,598 186,816 340 2,811
6 Sussex County, NJ 23,281 33,129 318 452
7 Bergen County, NJ 23,295 216,644 363 3,379
8 Morris County, NJ 23,326 115,318 303 1,498
9 Putnam County, NY 23,371 23,154 122 121
10 New York County, NY 24,442 399,013 327 5,343
11 Hudson County, NJ 24,887 166,403 401 2,679
12 Westchester County, NY 25,319 245,290 275 2,665
13 Union County, NJ 25,414 140,555 416 2,301
14 Monmouth County, NJ 25,725 160,365 339 2,114
15 Essex County, NJ 26,170 207,671 446 3,536
16 Kings County, NY 26,236 682,323 484 12,588
17 Ocean County, NJ 26,817 158,739 479 2,838
18 Queens County, NY 27,497 632,026 507 11,649
19 Bronx County, NY 28,021 402,912 531 7,632
20 Rockland County, NY 28,065 90,841 274 886
21 Passaic County, NJ 28,075 141,512 456 2,296
22 Suffolk County, NY 28,290 420,923 289 4,304
23 Orange County, NY 28,590 108,134 291 1,101
24 Nassau County, NY 29,237 396,617 279 3,786
25 Richmond County, NY 34,463 163,390 476 2,255

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
