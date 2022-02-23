ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVR0xy00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,290,059 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,321 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Heard County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,149 infections in Heard County, or 18,404 for every 100,000 people.

Though Heard County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Atlanta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 377 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Heard County, above the 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Heard County, GA 18,404 2,149 377 44
2 Haralson County, GA 18,476 5,350 521 151
3 DeKalb County, GA 19,218 142,823 207 1,537
4 Fayette County, GA 19,558 21,781 263 293
5 Carroll County, GA 20,187 23,421 352 408
6 Rockdale County, GA 20,306 18,075 334 297
7 Fulton County, GA 20,602 210,529 202 2,065
8 Meriwether County, GA 20,869 4,406 625 132
9 Jasper County, GA 22,359 3,082 493 68
10 Clayton County, GA 22,489 62,670 311 868
11 Cobb County, GA 22,550 168,013 220 1,640
12 Gwinnett County, GA 22,572 203,670 193 1,739
13 Newton County, GA 22,691 24,165 392 417
14 Coweta County, GA 23,148 32,526 319 448
15 Paulding County, GA 24,015 37,425 255 397
16 Walton County, GA 24,064 21,689 447 403
17 Spalding County, GA 24,090 15,591 584 378
18 Morgan County, GA 24,212 4,415 307 56
19 Douglas County, GA 24,240 34,382 256 363
20 Forsyth County, GA 24,328 53,492 156 343
21 Henry County, GA 25,639 56,742 283 626
22 Cherokee County, GA 25,755 62,303 229 555
23 Lamar County, GA 25,825 4,781 578 107
24 Pickens County, GA 26,359 8,127 480 148
25 Butts County, GA 26,884 6,385 594 141
26 Bartow County, GA 27,333 28,322 412 427
27 Barrow County, GA 28,226 21,702 304 234
28 Dawson County, GA 28,368 6,769 394 94
29 Pike County, GA 29,167 5,274 465 84

