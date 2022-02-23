This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,290,059 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,321 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Heard County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,149 infections in Heard County, or 18,404 for every 100,000 people.

Though Heard County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Atlanta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 377 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Heard County, above the 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).