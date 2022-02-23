This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 521,252 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,034 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cincinnati, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,326 infections in Franklin County, or 18,939 for every 100,000 people.

Though Franklin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cincinnati metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 232 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, compared to 244 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

