Cincinnati, OH

This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVQhXD00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 521,252 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,034 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cincinnati, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,326 infections in Franklin County, or 18,939 for every 100,000 people.

Though Franklin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cincinnati metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 232 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, compared to 244 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Franklin County, IN 18,939 4,326 232 53
2 Hamilton County, OH 22,757 184,793 233 1,892
3 Pendleton County, KY 23,223 3,372 227 33
4 Butler County, OH 23,663 89,514 275 1,039
5 Campbell County, KY 23,719 21,885 160 148
6 Kenton County, KY 24,341 40,086 220 363
7 Ohio County, IN 24,342 1,433 306 18
8 Gallatin County, KY 24,647 2,145 517 45
9 Bracken County, KY 24,837 2,063 277 23
10 Clermont County, OH 24,877 50,554 247 502
11 Warren County, OH 25,082 56,826 237 536
12 Brown County, OH 25,284 11,044 366 160
13 Mason County, KY 25,885 4,440 542 93
14 Dearborn County, IN 26,769 13,251 236 117
15 Boone County, KY 27,515 35,520 201 260

