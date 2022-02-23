ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVQgeU00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 540,025 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,969 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cheatham County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,720 infections in Cheatham County, or 26,848 for every 100,000 people.

Though Cheatham County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Nashville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 278 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cheatham County, compared to 277 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cheatham County, TN 26,848 10,720 278 111
2 Hickman County, TN 27,174 6,706 413 102
3 Davidson County, TN 27,330 186,939 225 1,538
4 Williamson County, TN 27,842 60,877 169 370
5 Sumner County, TN 29,067 52,168 369 662
6 Cannon County, TN 29,336 4,100 379 53
7 Dickson County, TN 29,855 15,521 435 226
8 Rutherford County, TN 30,603 93,990 270 828
9 Robertson County, TN 30,613 21,228 399 277
10 Wilson County, TN 30,819 40,885 341 452
11 Smith County, TN 30,887 6,010 375 73
12 Maury County, TN 31,700 28,459 332 298
13 Macon County, TN 35,156 8,257 575 135
14 Trousdale County, TN 43,508 4,165 460 44

