Ramsey County, MN

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVQfll00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 883,927 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,847 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ramsey County in Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 120,705 infections in Ramsey County, or 22,291 for every 100,000 people.

Though Ramsey County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Minneapolis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 238 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Ramsey County, above the 201 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ramsey County, MN 22,291 120,705 238 1,287
2 Le Sueur County, MN 22,439 6,279 172 48
3 Sibley County, MN 22,693 3,384 154 23
4 Hennepin County, MN 23,524 290,635 200 2,466
5 Isanti County, MN 25,466 9,925 290 113
6 Dakota County, MN 25,596 107,042 176 738
7 Washington County, MN 25,705 65,116 183 463
8 Carver County, MN 25,779 25,886 107 107
9 Chisago County, MN 25,987 14,222 210 115
10 Wright County, MN 26,955 35,781 223 296
11 Pierce County, WI 27,121 11,283 171 71
12 St. Croix County, WI 27,228 23,938 155 136
13 Mille Lacs County, MN 27,367 7,041 416 107
14 Scott County, MN 27,381 39,257 172 246
15 Anoka County, MN 27,806 96,606 219 761
16 Sherburne County, MN 28,775 26,827 186 173

