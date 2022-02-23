ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVQet200 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 328,619 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,084 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Williamsburg, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,661 infections in Williamsburg, or 11,232 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Williamsburg City have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Virginia Beach metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 88 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Williamsburg, below the 193 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Williamsburg City, VA 11,232 1,661 88 13
2 York County, VA 14,093 9,525 144 97
3 Gates County, NC 15,351 1,775 164 19
4 Mathews County, VA 15,950 1,403 307 27
5 Norfolk City, VA 16,635 40,854 177 435
6 Currituck County, NC 18,127 4,676 124 32
7 Poquoson City, VA 19,046 2,293 224 27
8 Gloucester County, VA 19,238 7,149 258 96
9 James City County, VA 19,425 14,404 143 106
10 Virginia Beach City, VA 19,490 87,732 164 737
11 Isle of Wight County, VA 19,713 7,170 280 102
12 Newport News City, VA 19,748 35,575 196 353
13 Hampton City, VA 19,848 26,910 207 280
14 Chesapeake City, VA 20,478 48,701 180 428
15 Suffolk City, VA 20,609 18,375 308 275
16 Portsmouth City, VA 21,420 20,416 306 292

