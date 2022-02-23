ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVQd0J00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,071,910 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,462 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Washington-Arlington-Alexandria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fairfax, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,948 infections in Fairfax, or 8,163 for every 100,000 people.

Though Fairfax City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Washington metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Fairfax, compared to 168 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fairfax City, VA 8,163 1,948 168 40
2 Calvert County, MD 11,944 10,879 149 136
3 Rappahannock County, VA 12,330 904 123 9
4 Falls Church City, VA 13,365 1,880 114 16
5 Fairfax County, VA 14,961 171,079 116 1,321
6 Montgomery County, MD 15,759 163,917 189 1,967
7 Loudoun County, VA 16,776 64,610 90 347
8 Manassas Park City, VA 16,994 2,791 104 17
9 Arlington County, VA 17,076 39,583 132 306
10 Charles County, MD 17,374 27,393 212 335
11 Clarke County, VA 17,772 2,553 278 40
12 Frederick County, MD 17,980 44,676 201 499
13 Fauquier County, VA 18,290 12,641 184 127
14 Fredericksburg City, VA 18,522 5,273 112 32
15 Prince George's County, MD 18,548 168,082 230 2,080
16 Alexandria City, VA 18,700 29,267 112 176
17 District of Columbia District, DC 19,497 133,459 192 1,311
18 Spotsylvania County, VA 19,737 25,937 196 257
19 Stafford County, VA 20,345 29,299 103 148
20 Prince William County, VA 20,460 93,450 150 683
21 Warren County, VA 20,994 8,282 347 137
22 Manassas City, VA 21,169 8,776 154 64
23 Culpeper County, VA 22,474 11,338 248 125
24 Jefferson County, WV 24,730 13,893 221 124

