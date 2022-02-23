This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 639,977 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,811 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in St. Louis, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Louis, an independent city in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 55,114 infections in St. Louis, or 17,706 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Louis City have the lowest per capita infection rate in the St. Louis metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 233 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Louis, below the 276 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

