Saint Louis, MO

This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVQc7a00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 639,977 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,811 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in St. Louis, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Louis, an independent city in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 55,114 infections in St. Louis, or 17,706 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Louis City have the lowest per capita infection rate in the St. Louis metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 233 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Louis, below the 276 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Louis City, MO 17,706 55,114 233 725
2 St. Louis County, MO 21,666 216,372 311 3,110
3 Franklin County, MO 21,737 22,342 308 317
4 Warren County, MO 23,658 8,022 283 96
5 St. Charles County, MO 23,758 92,653 221 860
6 St. Clair County, IL 23,776 62,640 269 708
7 Jefferson County, MO 23,825 53,201 257 573
8 Bond County, IL 25,551 4,270 174 29
9 Madison County, IL 26,030 69,154 284 754
10 Lincoln County, MO 26,951 14,975 221 123
11 Macoupin County, IL 27,404 12,529 297 136
12 Monroe County, IL 27,484 9,327 377 128
13 Jersey County, IL 27,804 6,136 299 66
14 Calhoun County, IL 30,959 1,504 103 5
15 Clinton County, IL 31,195 11,738 300 113

