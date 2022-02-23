ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Avalanche price analysis: Bullish drive launches price above $78.4 threshold

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvalanche price analysis is bullish today. Support for AVAX/USD is present at $73.2. Resistance for AVAX is found at $81.1. The Avalanche price analysis is bullish today as the coin continues upside after rallying high yesterday. The price action is steadily upwards, and the coin price has broken above the resistance...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Raymond James Remains Bullish On Bloom Energy, Cuts Price Target By 20%

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov lowered the price target on Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) to $27 (an upside of 50%) from $34 and maintained a Strong Buy rating on the shares. Bloom's foray into electrolyzers in 2022 offers pre- revenue optionality vis-a-vis green hydrogen, bolstered by aggressive targets in...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

DRDGold: Bullish Into The Breakout Higher In Gold Prices

DRDGOLD maintains a long-term strategy of being an unhedged gold producer, making it well-positioned to benefit from rising gold prices. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), based in South Africa, specializes in the recovery of gold from mine waste through a process known as mine tailings retreatment. Simply put, the company extracts the precious metal from the by-products of traditional mining which is recognized as environmentally friendly with generally lower costs supporting consistent profitability. Indeed, one of the attractions of the stock is its generous distribution policy which has delivered uninterrupted dividends for the past 15 years. While the company has faced operational setbacks during the pandemic, the outlook remains positive with an expectation of normalizing operations going forward. We believe the recent selloff sets up a buying opportunity, with the company well-positioned to benefit from new momentum in gold prices.
METAL MINING
MySanAntonio

Oil prices wobble but remain above $90

Commodity prices wobbled this week, torn between soaring Russia-Ukraine tensions that threaten supplies and the possibility Iranian barrels could be returning to the market. Still, some analysts say any pullback in prices could be temporary. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell three of five trading days...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Price Level#Price Action#Avax Usd#Avalanche#Rsi
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price remains volatile trading above $38,000

Investors continued to monitor the escalating tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border. In a rare move Tuesday, while stocks fell drastically, bitcoin and other crypto bucked the trend and actually gained, although trading bounced between gains and losses during overnight hours. Bitcoin continued its run of volatility, trading Wednesday morning around...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy