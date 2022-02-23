Spark looks to spin off tower assets

The company has over 16 million ounces of gold equivalent at its properties, but it’s getting little credit for it from the market at the moment. It’s been a while since I’ve written about a gold mining company, which seems wrong for someone who is using a Chinese gold bullion coin as his avatar. In light of this, today I’m taking a look at GoldMining (NYSE:GLDG). The latter has over 16 million ounces of gold equivalent measured and indicated resources and owns 20 million shares in royalty company Gold Royalty Corp (NYSE:GROY), which is valued at $87.4 million as of the time of writing. Yet, GoldMining’s market capitalization stands at just $255.4 million as of the time of writing, meaning each of those gold ounces is valued at just above $10. The likely reasons for this are that those ounces are spread across many projects and that there is little exploration spending at any of them.

METAL MINING ・ 7 DAYS AGO