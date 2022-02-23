ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spark looks to spin off tower assets

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpark New Zealand unveiled plans to establish an infrastructure subsidiary to generate revenue from its tower assets and explore bringing in capital from third parties. In a fiscal H1 2022 (ending 31 December 2021) earnings statement, Spark CEO Jolie Hodson (pictured) explained a shared ownership model could...

www.mobileworldlive.com

