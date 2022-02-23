ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I named my daughter after a pair of TRAINERS – her grandad couldn’t pronounce it & she rolls her eyes but I love it

ANY parent will tell you naming a baby is no easy feat and sometimes inspiration comes from the most unusual places - as Karen Rew well knows.

Struggling to decide on a name for her daughter, the mum-of-three found the answer in the most unlikely of places - her trainers.

Struggling for a name for her new baby, Karen Rew ended up naming her daughter after her trainers Credit: Karen Rew
Karen named her new baby Ellesse after the sports brand on her shoes Credit: Karen Rew
Now 24, Ellesse has learned to love her name Credit: Karen Rew

Here Karen, a cleaner from Bristol who is also mum to Danielle, 40 and Elijah, 15, reveals how she came to name her daughter - and why her grandad could never pronounce it…

Looking down at my favourite pair of trainers, it suddenly clicked, the perfect name had been right under my nose the entire time - well technically at my feet.

I had always loved my Ellesse trainers.

I bought them to be comfortable during my pregnancy, but I had never considered the sports brand as a name for my baby.

But the more I looked at them, the better the name sounded and as soon as I wrote it down, I knew it was perfect - Ellesse.

I named my daughter after my Ellesse trainers, and so what? It’s such a lovely name, and you don’t run the risk of anyone else having it at school or in work.

I did have a few other names picked out but as soon as I settled on Ellesse they went out of the window.

Ellesse, now 24, never had her dad in the picture so there was no squabbling over the name either - the decision was entirely mine.

When I first told my family her name, they thought I was winding them up but when I told them it wasn’t a joke they eventually got used to it and now they agree it’s a really nice name.

There was one member of our family who never really got the hang of it though.

My dad, Martin who passed away nine years ago, couldn’t pronounce her name and he always used to call her Elsie.

It would make us roar with laughter, but it’s not like I called her Nike.

Ellesse never had any trouble from bullies with her name, people don’t often realise that she’s named after a pair of trainers.

Back in the 90s, Ellesse was so trendy, but hardly anyone her age knows the brand.

People can make fun but I have no regrets whatsoever, I love the name

While she was never picked on for her name - nobody could ever say it!

They would always just call her Elise and I’ve seen it spelled every possible way you could imagine.

People will always tell her that her name is so unusual and then I burst the bubble and admit she’s named after trainers and they just laugh.

People can make fun but I have no regrets whatsoever, I love the name.

As for Ellesse, she has learned to love her name, but she always rolls her eyes and says "Thanks for naming me after a pair of trainers."

