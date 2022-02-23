ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

The USWNT got $24m in their equal pay battle. Now comes the hard part

By Beau Dure
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjfRq_0eMVO1Ny00
The USWNT celebrate their 2019 World Cup victory. They could land a much larger prize fund for winning the tournament in the future.

A mere 2,155 days after the US women’s soccer team filed a complaint with the USA’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and 1,082 days since the team filed a lawsuit against US Soccer, the team and the federation announced a settlement on Tuesday.

Unusually for legal action, the terms of the settlement were immediately made public: $24m, with $2m of that money earmarked for “USWNT players in their post-career goals and charitable efforts related to women’s and girls’ soccer.”

Now comes the hard part.

The deal is contingent on the ratification of a new contract between the federation and the players. That new contract is tied up in part because US Soccer president Cindy Cone has insisted that the men’s and women’s national teams come together with the federation to figure out the pesky problem of how to pay both national teams equally when Fifa’s prize money for World Cups is hugely unequal – $440m for the men in 2022 against a proposed $60m for the women in 2023.

On a related note, all parties that take women’s soccer seriously would very much like Fifa to even out that prize money. Today. Yesterday. It’s money Fifa could afford to, considering the organization made around $3.5bn in profit from the 2018 World Cup alone.

“We’re not wondering if the women’s game can make money,” Megan Rapinoe said of Fifa on a Tuesday conference call. “It’s just willful discrimination and willful negligence.”

Since 2018, the US men have been playing under the terms of an expired collective bargaining agreement. The women agreed in December to extend their current deal through March.

Players on Tuesday’s conference call said they’ve been working with the men’s team on CBA talks, and Becky Sauerbrunn noted that lawyers have been coming up with creative proposals. But representatives for the men’s players association did not return a request for comment from the Guardian, nor has the association posted anything on its Twitter feed, which instead focused on the match-up of two USMNT stars in the Champions League tie between Chelsea (Christian Pulisic) and Lille (Timothy Weah).

The lawsuit settlement seems rather generous given the team’s losses in court. Last year, US district judge R Gary Klausner granted a partial summary judgment in favor of the federation, accepting the argument that the women had actually been paid more than the men, albeit in a cycle in which the World Cup champion women were considerably more successful than their male counterparts, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

A more damning argument: In their 2017 collective bargaining agreement, the women had accepted not just a different pay scale but a completely different structure. Given the lack of professional opportunities throughout most of women’s soccer’s history, the federation has long paid salaries and benefits to most of the team’s most frequent players. Klausner wrote that the women’s team rejected an offer to go to the men’s “pay-to-play” structure and therefore couldn’t “retroactively deem their CBA worse.”

And even if the men and women manage to coordinate on their CBAs, the teams will still have some differences. Sauerbrunn said on Tuesday that the team still wants to negotiate issues such as maternity leave, which will be tricky as coach Vlatko Andonovski expands the player pool rather than following the precedent of sticking with the same faces.

On the other hand, from the federation’s point of view, $24m is certainly less than $67m, the figure cited by an economist filing a brief on behalf of the women’s team. Cone, herself a longtime player for the national team, argued that such a payout “would likely bankrupt the federation.”

That dramatic statement might not be literally true. The pandemic and other factors brought the federation’s spending plans to a screeching halt and, paradoxically, resulted in a surplus in the fiscal year ending March 2021. The federation, which had previously planned to spend that pile of assets down to $42m by March 2023, is now targeting $102m by that date.

But the federation has a lot on its plate, not the least of which is building up national teams that have either aged (women) or underachieved (men). Since landing a $50m windfall with the hosting of the Copa America Centenario in 2016, US Soccer has been under pressure to invest in many areas – coaching education, extended national teams (disability soccer, beach soccer, futsal), the US Open Cup (including a new competition for women) and grassroots grants programs.

The settlement also surely removes a sizable chunk of legal fees from the budget, though the federation still faces interminable lawsuits from the NASL and sports promoter Relevent Sports – both represented by Jeffrey Kessler, who also represents the US women and once represented MLS players in an ill-fated legal action against the league and federation. Also still suing the federation – Hope Solo, the longtime US women’s goalkeeper who wound up going her own way in court.

Perhaps most important of all for the federation is a rare bit of good PR, or at least an interruption in the drumbeat of bad PR. The women found little trouble attracting sympathetic reporters, influencers and documentarians who eschewed numbers and even touted “equal pay” deals in other countries that are, in fact, not equal and pay both men and women considerably less than US Soccer does.

“Management,” even when it’s a volunteer-driven nonprofit, is never the popular side in a labor dispute. The federation’s former legal team and former president Carlos Cordeiro took that bad hand and made it worse. Cordeiro was tone-deaf in public statements, even at a parade for the women after their 2019 championship. The legal team argued that women lacked not just the speed and strength of men’s players but also the skill and effort, an argument that was all the more insulting because it was hardly necessary, given the strength of the federation’s other arguments.

Cordeiro is running again for his old gig, and Rapinoe noted on Tuesday’s call that he didn’t have her vote. She doesn’t officially have a vote, but Sauerbrunn and Morgan do, along with several recent national team players who are part of the Athletes Council. The settlement surely bolsters Cone’s case for re-election. But she still has to deal with negotiations with men’s and women’s players who have grown accustomed to being paid more than their peers. Cone is hopeful things will be nailed down before the women’s extension expires on 31 March.

“Are we close?” Cone said on Tuesday’s call. “It depends on your definition of close. Are we going in the right direction? Yes.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Spun

Alex Morgan Reacts To U.S. Soccer Lawsuit Settlement

U.S. women’s soccer scored a major victory on Tuesday, reaching a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a six-year legal battle over unequal pay. Alex Morgan is one of the many celebrating the historic day. “It’s a historic day for us! It’s been years and years...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Timothy Weah
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
Daily Mail

Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo slams 'infuriating' $24million equal-pay deal between US Soccer and women's national team players, saying stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe 'both know this is not a win'

Former United States women's goalkeeper Hope Solo said on Wednesday the national team's $24-million equal pay settlement with US Soccer was not the huge win being described by captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, bur rather 'heartbreaking and infuriating.'. Solo's comments came a day after the team and governing body...
MLS
CBS Philly

New Jersey Native Carli Lloyd On U.S. Women’s Soccer Equal Pay Settlement: ‘Today Is A Historical Day’

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Twenty-eight U.S. women’s national soccer team players have reached a settlement with U.S. soccer in a 2019 pay discrimination lawsuit.  Members of the team will be paid $22 million in back pay, with an additional $2 million set aside for charitable efforts and more.  The Soccer Federation has also promised equal pay for the women’s and men’s teams for all games moving forward.  U.S. soccer star and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd spoke to Eyewitness News about the settlement.  Today marks a historical day for the current #USWNT players, the pioneers of women who came before us, the generations to come & women around the globe. It has been a long battle that required a lot of work from so many people. Grateful and thankful for everyone involved. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) February 22, 2022 “Nobody wants to be fighting against their employers,” Lloyd said. “Today is a historical day. We’re really proud, proud of everyone’s efforts, and this is just a huge day for women all across the globe.” According to a joint statement, the deal is contingent on a new collective bargaining agreement.
MLS
The Spun

Hope Solo Weighs In On U.S. Soccer: Sports World Reacts

This week the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation (USSF) that pledged equal pay moving forward. But USWNT legend Hope Solo didn’t like what she saw in the fine print. On Wednesday, Solo took to Instagram and ripped the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Us Soccer Federation#Uswnt#Usa Soccer#Us Soccer#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

162K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy