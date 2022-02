I read the Sunday op-ed from Jeffery Kurz (“Not the way to run a town,” R-J, 2/20/22) and I'd like to defend my town’s council. The Community Pool for one is a waste of money. It's only open for 12 of 52 weeks out of the year. Second, many people in Wallingford have pools. That does not include the YMCA pool that you go to. Any Wallingford resident can also access the Cheshire pool as well.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO