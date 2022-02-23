ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Crucial Questions: Ichabod Wainwright and his Wheel of Death

By Stephanie Hayes
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THpnr_0eMVNuRX00
Ichabod Wainwright, real name Grant Murray of Gainesville, Fla., performs with his Wheel of Death, a device he built that launches him 30 feet in the air. He travels with the Wheel to Renaissance festivals, including the Bay Area Renaissance Festival in Dade City. [ Courtesy of Ichabod Wainwright ]

Welcome to Crucial Questions, a series in which Times columnist Stephanie Hayes asks people things she’s dying to know. Got a suggestion for a subject? Drop a line to shayes@tampabay.com.

Avid ren-festers know the things you must do at least once. Probably more than once.

Joust. Turkey leg. Wax hand. Picture in the Game of Thrones chair. And at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, now open in Dade City, you must watch Ichabod Wainwright flail his body 30 feet in the air on his wooden Wheel of Death. The act is just like it sounds, a 100-year-old circus art that resembles a flying, spinning hamster drum of terror.

I cherish the Renaissance Festival in all its quirky glory. And I catch Wainwright’s act every time, fascinated by his strength, balance and ability to, you know, not fall to a terrible fate. He wears no shoes, helmet or padding and swears he’s never had a bad accident.

Wainwright, 33, real name Grant Murray, lives in Gainesville. He grew up on the festival circuit with his animal trainer parents. He’s proficient in acrobatics on chairs and ladders, stunts with fire and axes. His knife-throwing set made America’s Got Talent. He runs a Roaring ‘20s circus called the 20th Century Circus and travels with his wife, a musician, and their 1-year-old son.

He saw his first Wheel of Death a decade ago and felt called to it. He decided to build one out of wood. It took him 650 hours.

“The research for it was mathematical,” he said. “I did a lot of checking on load-bearing structures, what a four-by-four can handle, what kind of welding rods I needed.”

Then, he spent six hours a day on the thing, walking back and forth, figuring out momentum and weight. He is proficient now, posting stunts on TikTok and Instagram, wowing those of us mouth-breathing over a Viking drinking horn.

Crucial questions:

What are you afraid of?

The internet. I think everyone should be a little afraid of that. I am afraid of heights. I don’t like going to the edge of tall buildings. It’s frightening, but it’s one of the things that helps me do what I do and have a healthy respect for where I am. I don’t skydive or do anything I would view as an unnecessary risk now that I make my living professionally with my body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0eMVNuRX00

What do you eat before doing the Wheel of Death?

Absolutely nothing, to the chagrin of my wife and everyone around me. I don’t eat on fair day until 7 p.m. I’m normally a once-a-day kind of eater as it is. I drink a lot of coffee, though. Man, do I drink a lot of coffee.

How do we look down on the ground?

Well, definitely on a good day it makes me happy. On a less busy day, it makes me sad because I’m egotistical. From 30 feet up you can see every gap or open space in an audience you want filled.

How are the bottoms of your feet?

Oh, highly calloused. Oh, man. You know how on a hardwood floor, if you wear socks you can slide? My feet are calloused enough that I can do that without socks.

I am a professional acrobat, but not immortal, and neither are you if a snail is chasing you haha (pssst the snail represents time!) #snail

What things go through your mind while you’re midair?

Normally I’m pretty focused on what the audience is saying. I like to have a quick response. But sometimes my mind will wander to, “That was really funny this morning when you were watching that movie with your son and he got on a broom and tried to ride it and … no, focus!”

Has becoming a father changed the way you approach your act?

Yeah, it gives me a real good reason to do it right.

Is there any circus act that you will not do?

I was trying to build a human cannon, but I was a poor, 20-year-old kid. I would love to finish constructing that cannon. I don’t know if my wife would let me now.

If you go

The 2022 Bay Area Renaissance Festival is open and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 3. $11.95 and up. 12838 Auton Road, Dade City. bayarearenfest.com.

Get Stephanie’s newsletter

For weekly bonus content and a look inside columns by Stephanie Hayes, sign up for the free Stephinitely newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Alafair Burke revs up the thrills in ‘Find Me’

The friendship between Hope Miller and Lindsay Kelly runs deeper than most. It began 15 years ago, when Lindsay happened upon an overturned SUV on a lonely, dark New Jersey road. Lindsay, a police chief’s daughter, quickly called for help and gave emergency first aid to the young woman splayed unconscious on the pavement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Dade City, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Channel Your Inner Scot at Highland Fling This Weekend at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival!

Channel your inner Scot at Highland Fling this Weekend at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival!. Be amazed during the Highland Games as you watch amateur competitors in feats of strength and endurance. Marvel at Knight Wings Birds of Prey, laugh along with the talented Tuey the Comic Stunt Juggler or show off your best kilt in the Men in Kilts Competition.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

American Indian boarding schools revealed at The James Museum in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — The current special exhibition at The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art is its most poignant yet. “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories” illuminates the federally run, off-reservation boarding schools that operated from the late 19th century through most of the 20th century, forcing Native American children to assimilate with the aim of eradicating their cultures. The exhibition tells the children’s stories through photographs, text panels, artifacts, videos and audio.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s COVID cases fall to 3,700 a day as omicron wave ebbs

The number of daily COVID-19 cases across Florida fell below 5,000 for the first time since omicron arrived in the state, suggesting the wave may be over. Florida reported 25,640 infections during the week of Feb. 18-24, according to the weekly report released Friday. That’s just 3,700 infections per day on average. It’s Florida’s lowest weekly infection rate since Dec. 3-9, when the omicron variant was first detected in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Snail#Art#Joust#Instagram#Tiktok#Viking
Tampa Bay Times

19 ways to celebrate Mardi Gras in the Tampa Bay area

From crawfish to parades and jazz music, here are 19 Tampa Bay-area events to get you into the spirit of Mardi Gras. Busch Gardens Mardi Gras: Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens features live music, New Orleans-inspired entertainment and strolling street performers. The park also offers Cajun-style dishes such as shrimp po’ boys, jambalaya, gumbo, beignets and cocktails. Included with admission; food and drinks extra. Noon-8 p.m. Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6. Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. 813-884-4386.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

High-tech Tampa video company opens largest studio yet in Las Vegas

A month after going national, Tampa’s Vu Technologies is going supersized. The fast-growing digital video production company announced Thursday that it has opened its largest studio yet, and first in the western United States — a 40,000-square-foot facility in Las Vegas. The studio dwarfs Vu’s 16,000-square-foot Nashville studio,...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A Tampa realtor stars in an HGTV show about first time buyers

When Amina Stevens chose her career, the Tampa native decided to follow the footsteps of several family members and become a high school English teacher. She loved helping her students, but early on she knew that job wasn’t quite right. As she thought more about the house hunting shows she grew up watching on HGTV, she thought: Why not try real estate?
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

30 Best Smelling Soaps for Men

When it comes to lathering up in the shower, men need soap to wash off the stink and replace it with a nice scent. Some soaps offer heavy fragrance, while others include a more subdued aroma. While most of us don’t want to smell like a flower patch, we do want to have a manly scent that accentuates the body. No matter what our preference, stepping out of the shower smelling clean helps our own mindset as well as those around us.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s Adam Johnson, iconic face of Jan. 6, faces sentencing Friday

When rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, one face among them, that of a Florida man, would become an icon of the day’s events. In the picture, Adam Johnson stood in the Rotunda, a blue stocking cap reading “Trump” and “45″ over his blonde locks. He flashed a mischievous smile, waving with one hand and gripping lectern bearing the seal of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa youth football lease ends with gun violence

TAMPA — Edward “Butch” Taylor played running back for 13 seasons, first as a child at the Tampa Bay Youth Football League and later in high school. Now 61, he said his most significant football injury came Dec.. 11 when a bullet struck the index and middle fingers on his right hand as he attempted to break up an on-field melee among teenage players in the league, their coaches and adult fans at Skyway Park.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco celebrates formal declaration of friendship with Germany

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County Commissioners last week formally celebrated a Declaration of Friendship with the District of Germersheim, Germany, which honored more than a decade of partnership in educational, cultural and economic development efforts. German consul general Andreas Siegel thanked commissioners for the recognition and the ongoing...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy