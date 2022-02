The Green Bay Packers will be anxiously awaiting to hear what Aaron Rodgers wants to do regarding his NFL future, but as of now the team is preparing as if they will have the reigning MVP back on the roster. Brian Gutekunst spoke to the press on Wednesday and updated fans on where the team was in terms of the Rodgers situation and Davante Adams’ contract. Gutekunst was also asked about Jordan Love’s future with the team, and whether or not he’d engage in trade conversations surrounding the sparingly-used former first-round pick. Per Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst considers the likeliness of trading Love to be “very doubtful.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO