Metronomy Go Skydiving in Buoyant ‘Right on Time’ Video
By Emily Zemler
SFGate
3 days ago
Metronomy have released a music video for their latest single, “Right on Time.” The whimsical clip, directed by Juliet Casella and Thibaut Caesar, sees the band enjoying a surreal day of (fake) skydiving and picnicking. “Skydiving is by far the most exhilarating and fun thing we have...
Nelly has attracted backlash for telling Madonna to “cover up” after the singer posted risqué photographs.The 63-year-old shared a selection of photos to Instagram over the weekend in a post captioned: “Car trouble.”In them, the Grammy award-winner is seen posing with a car wearing fishnet tights, lace underwear, a bustier, and boots.While many people took to the comments to commend Madonna for the photos, Nelly commented: “Some things should just be left covered up.”Many fans rushed to defend the “Like a Virgin” singer against the rapper’s remark. “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s...
Shania Twain is no stranger to throwbacks and in the run up to her Las Vegas residency she posted more than ever, and while there are no shortage of amazing images, one was difficult to forget. Shania delighted her fans after she chose to share an iconic picture of her...
The pop star gave fans a taste of what’s to come with a sexy dance video on Instagram as she showed off her moves in a red-hot two-piece that left little to the imagination. Watch it here!. She wrote in the caption, “This is 13 seconds of me in...
Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
The music icon, 63, populated her Instagram account over the weekend with content featuring several of her children showcasing their artistic talents — including son David Banda, 16, dancing and one of her twin daughters, Stella, 9, playing the piano. A post on her account page Sunday showed David...
Britney Spears is getting cheeky — in her short shorts and her Instagram caption — as she dances to fellow pop star Selena Gomez’s hit ‘Bad Liar.’. Who’s a “Bad Liar” in the Spears family? That’s the topic du jour, and Britney Spears is playing around with that idea in a recent Instagram video, dancing to the Selena Gomez hit. “Me and the song Bad Liar,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption, adding a slew of rolling eyes emoji. “How appropriate is that ???”
It has been a difficult few months for Celine Dion who was forced to temporarily step away from her music career to focus on her health and on Thursday she had a message for fans which is sure to spark a heartfelt response. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker...
Celine Dion has not had an easy few months as she's been plagued with ill health, but recent news will hopefully give her a well-deserved lift. The star hasn't been able to perform for months and was recently forced to cancel the remaining shows of her North America leg of Courage World Tour. But her fans aren't going anywhere and are backing Celine more than ever.
She is the undisputed Queen of Pop with a career spanning almost four decades. Yet Madonna still looks like a teenager according to some of her fans. The singer, 63, made the most of Instagram's filters on Sunday as she shared a series of snaps enjoying a glass of wine and a vape.
Pop icon Madonna went back to the future in a new photoshoot, rocking her classic 90s look in a move that drove fans wild. Some looks never go out of style; especially when you’re Madonna, and every one of your eras is iconic. In new photos shared to her Instagram, Madonna channeled her own look from the 90s with striking blue eyes, strong brows, and heavily contoured makeup. Rocking fingerless leather gloves and a puffy vest to complete the look, the pop icon, 63, proved even as she grows older, she’s still perfected a timeless and iconic look.
Britney Spears is back in her happy place. The pop star returned to the dance studio and teased that she is working on her first project in five years after being freed from her conservatorship. Spears shared a video to Instagram Wednesday of herself dancing to a fan favorite song...
After Britney Spears debuted her adorable new puppy on Instagram, Lynne Spears surprisingly showed up in the pop star’s comments with a sweet message to her daughter. Although Britney Spears, 40, has made it clear that she’s done with her family, her mom Lynne Spears, 66, is still reaching out to the singer — at least on Instagram. The one-sided interaction happened on Feb. 15, when Britney posted footage of her adorable Australian shepherd puppy named Sawyer that she and fiancé Sam Asghari took home from Hawaii. The “Toxic” hitmaker gushed over the cute canine in her lengthy caption, which led her millions of followers, Lynne included, to post messages about Sawyer in the comments section.
The ‘Let Somebody Go’ music video shows Selena Gomez and Coldplay’s Chris Martin sacrificing their love for one another while dramatically floating mid-air. The music video to Selena Gomez and Coldplay‘s song “Let Somebody Go” came out on Monday (Feb. 7), and it did not disappoint. The video, which is 4 minutes long and entirely in black and white, features Selena, 29, being affectionally chased by Chris Martin, 44, as the world distorts around them. The pair embrace while floating mid-air, but as they continue to belt out the lyrics to the breakup ballad, they let go of one another and individually fall from the sky.
Click here to read the full article. Donny Davis, the comic and impersonator who appeared frequently as a guest on Chelsea Lately, performed as a comedian and dancer for Britney Spears’ 2013 Las Vegas residency and was a longtime member of the Hollywood and Las Vegas nightclub variety show Beacher’s Madhouse, where he often appeared with a fake tan and blond wig as “Mini-Trump,” died Tuesday in Las Vegas. He was 43.
No cause of death was disclosed pending an autopsy. Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS is reporting that Davis was found dead by police inside his room at Vegas’ Resorts...
DONNY Davis, a Las Vegas impersonator, has died at the age of 43. Throughout the years, he’d worked with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Mariah Carey. He was found dead on Tuesday in his Vegas hotel room bed, TMZ reports. The entertainer’s cause of death has not yet been...
Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
Anitta delivered a live performance of her recent single ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ on US TV last night – check out the video below. The Brazilian singer appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (January 31) ahead of releasing her fifth studio album, ‘Girl From Rio’, which will follow 2019’s ‘Kisses’. A release date for the record is not yet known.
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
"Fast and Furious" star Tyrese Gibson posted an emotional video on Tuesday of some of his final moments with his mother before she died after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Priscilla Murray had been hospitalized since the beginning of February, according to multiple posts from her son. "In...
Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Comments / 0