Libsyn Expands Ad Network With Deal To Buy Podcast Ad Reps.

insideradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast hosting and advertising company Libsyn is expanding its ad network with the purchase of Podcast Ad Reps (PAR). Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in first quarter 2022, were not immediately released. PAR and its employees will be combined with Libsyn’s advertising arm AdvertiseCast....

www.insideradio.com

