Pittsburgh, PA

3 Pittsburgh businesses robbed at gunpoint in 3 hours; connection suspected

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Three armed robberies occurred in three hours in Pittsburgh, and police believe they’re connected.

The first robbery happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Avenue in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Two people held cashiers at gunpoint and demanded money before taking off, investigators said.

Next, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a pizza shop on Penn Avenue in Garfield was targeted. Again, two people were responsible. Police said they showed a gun and demanded money before firing a shot into the floor. A worker was hit with a small piece of the bullet and was treated for minor injuries.

In the third robbery, two people walked into the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar just after midnight Wednesday. They held a worker at gunpoint and demanded their money, as well as the money from the cash register, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police in Zone 5 at 412-665-3605.

