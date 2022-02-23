How will the Browns address their wide receiver room? Orange and Brown Talk roadmap

The Cleveland Browns will see one of their own in Pittsburgh in 2022. Kyle Lauletta is the newest starter in the Steel City. That’s right, Lauletta is going to Pittsburgh to be their new starter. Just, not *that* team in Pittsburgh. No, Lauletta will not be a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2022, but instead, he’ll be suiting up for the brand new Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO