Basketball Weekly: Milton leads list of area teams hoping to end the Kohl Center jinx

T he Kohl Center has been a house of horrors for area boys basketball teams.

Since the Kohl Center opened in 1998 and became the permanent home of the WIAA boys state tournament, area teams are 0-10 at state.

Elkhorn was the last area team to play at state, losing a Division 2 state semifinal in 2019.

Janesville Craig was the last and only city team to play a state game at the Kohl Center, losing a Division 1 quarterfinal in 2003.

So what are the area prospects as the 2022 tournament series gets underway? Do any area teams have a chance to make state, and if so, will the winless streak end?

Division 1

Janesville Parker garnered a No. 7 seeding; Craig is seeded 12th.

The Vikings open tournament play at home and should beat Milwaukee Hamilton. A second-round date at state-ranked Racine Case looms. Parker has proven it can play with anyone in the sectional but simply doesn’t have enough depth to make a postseason run.

Craig opens at fifth-seeded Mukwonago and certainly could spring the upset. Unfortunately for the Cougars, an up-and-down season and lack of post presence makes it difficult to see the team advancing past the first round.

I like Classic 8 Conference champion Waukesha South to come out of Craig and Parker’s sectional.

Statewide, for me, the team to beat is Menomonee Falls—a village that, in 100-plus years of WIAA state tournaments, has never made a state tournament appearance.

With University of North Carolina recruit Seth Trimble leading the way, the Phoenix have the firepower to win it all.

Division 2

Milton has the best chance of any area team to punch its ticket to the Kohl Center. The Red Hawks have been ranked all season, and three of their four losses were to state-ranked teams.

Led by standout point guard Jack Campion and up-and-coming junior center Brogan McIntyre, Milton is going to be a tough out.

The sectional features four ranked teams in Milton, Westosha Central, DeForest and Monroe.

Westosha Central breezed to the Southern Lakes title and has a dynamic player in Jack Rose. The Falcons’ only two losses on the season were to state-ranked Racine Case and defending Division 2 state champion Pewaukee.

I’ll take Westosha to win a tough sectional, but I’m going with Pewaukee to make it two consecutive state titles.

Division 3

Evansville, Edgerton and Beloit Turner all have impressive wins in the last week but must find a way to survive in a sectional that also includes state-ranked Lake Country Lutheran and Dodgeville.

Led by Luke Haertle, a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on for next season, Lake Country Lutheran appears to be the best team in the sectional. The Lightning was trying to punch up in its only two losses, against Pewaukee and Catholic Memorial.

Three of the last four state champions in Division 3 have been private schools. I look for that trend to continue this year with Lake Country Lutheran bringing home a gold ball.

Division 4

Brodhead won the Rock Valley Conference championship but managed only a No. 6 seeding in what is shaping up to be a very rugged sectional. The Cardinals open tournament play with a game against Highway 11 rival Orfordville Parkview and then a likely matchup at third-seeded Marshall, which received votes in last week’s Associated Press state poll.

At 21 points per game, Owen Leifker leads four Brodhead players averaging in double figures. I can see the Cardinals winning their first two tournament games, but I think the road will end with a regional final loss to Darlington.

As for a state champion, it’s tough to bet against Sheboygan Lutheran. Sam Dekker’s alma mater has been ranked No. 1 all season, with the only loss coming to Lake Country Lutheran. Led by Northern Michigan recruit Casey Verhagen and his 25.1-point scoring average, the Crusaders should win their first state title since Dekker made his improbable fadeaway 3-pointer with time running down to win the 2012 state final.

Division 5

I picked Randolph to win the Division 5 girls state title, and I’ll keep it in-house by picking Randolph to win the boys D5 title.

The Rockets, who have won 10 state titles in the last 24 years, haven’t lost since December and feature one of the top juniors in the state in Sam Grieger.

Reedsville enters the postseason as the top-ranked team in Division 5 but played a much softer schedule than Randolph.

Keep an eye on Wausau Newman. The Fighting Cardinals always seem to pick it up a notch come tournament time.