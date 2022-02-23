Movers & Shakers

Jason M. Goldstein

Harkavy Shainberg Kaplan PLC recently announced that Jason M. Goldstein has been named a member of the law firm.

Goldstein focuses his legal practice in the area of civil litigation, including contract disputes and negotiations, landlord-tenant matters, personal injury, in addition to business and commercial law, probate administration, and estate planning.

Goldstein received his undergraduate degree from George Washington University and his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

Jennifer Strain

West Cancer Foundation, whose mission is to advance the fight against cancer through research, education, patient support, and community outreach recently welcomed Jennifer Strain as manager of Special Initiatives.

As the manager of Special Initiatives, Strain’s responsibilities include directing West Cancer Foundation’s signature fundraising event, West Fight On, along with other special events and revenue initiatives for West Cancer Foundation. In her role, Strain will also help develop and implement fundraising and development strategies and manage all annual fundraising campaigns.

Dr. Raymond Osarogiagbon, chief scientist at Baptist Memorial Health Care/director of the Multidisciplinary Thoracic Oncology Program and the Thoracic Oncology Research Group at Baptist Cancer Center, has been named board chair of the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research, a public charity for the SWOG Cancer Research Network.

At Baptist, Dr. Osarogiagbon also spearheads the Mid-South Miracle initiative, a multifaceted initiative comprising seven components for significantly reducing lung cancer deaths in the Mid-South. A community oncologist, Osarogiagbon serves as primary investigator for the Baptist Memorial Health Care/Mid-South Minority Underserved NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP), and he has led the NCORP site principal investigator sessions at SWOG’s recent group meetings.

Randolph Word

Trustmark recently announced that Randolph Word has been promoted to appraisal review officer in Memphis, where he is an appraisal review analyst II. Word has 28 years of commercial real estate valuation experience.

Word received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Land Economics and Real Estate from Texas A&M University.

Carla Tracy

Trustmark also recently announced that Carla Tracy has been promoted to assistant vice president in Memphis, where she is a community lending specialist. Tracy has been with Trustmark for two years and has 28 years of banking experience.

Tracy received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Memphis. She is a member of the Women’s Counsel of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inc.

