ITV to show EFL and Carabao Cup highlights from next season on two-year deal

 3 days ago
ITV will show highlights of the EFL, Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy from the start of the 2022-23 season under a new two-year broadcast deal.

A review of the action from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will be shown on ITV4 at 9pm each Saturday, with a repeat slot on ITV later in the evening.

Highlights will be broadcast again during Sunday morning on ITV while there will also be a round-up from full midweek fixtures on the main channel as well as ITV Hub, including detailed analysis.

ITV will also cover the play-off semi-finals and finals, with a highlights programme for each round of the Carabao Cup and both legs of the semi-finals as well as the final at Wembley.

There will be an hour-long highlights show of the Papa John’s Trophy final on ITV4.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “With 1891 matches played across the season, it’s crucial for the EFL that the very best of our match action is widely accessible and we are delighted that ITV will show highlights of our games for the next two years.

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup last April (Adam Davy/PA)

“As an experienced major broadcaster with a comprehensive sports portfolio, ITV’s commitment to high-quality coverage will showcase the breadth and depth of our competitions to football supporters all over the country.”

ITV director of sport Niall Sloane added: “This deal brings viewers free-to-air coverage of one of the most unpredictable divisions we have in the Sky Bet Championship, the best of the action from Sky Bet League One and League Two alongside the exciting midweek competitions in the Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy.

“By offering highlights across our platforms, via our channels and on demand on ITV Hub, we hope football fans will enjoy our EFL shows from next season.”

