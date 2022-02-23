ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqEr5_0eMVGjet00
Netherlands Apple Store Incident Police special intervention units and rescue workers are seen next to the Apple Store, two windows at right, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, where an armed person was holed up in with at least one hostage in an hours-long standoff with scores of police massed outside. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong)

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained.

Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon and wearing camouflaged clothing, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage. The hostage was a Bulgarian man, police said. They didn't release his identity.

“The hostage played a sort of hero’s role by, in that split second that he had, forcing a breakthrough in this situation,” Paauw said at a news conference in the early hours of the morning. “Otherwise it could have been a very long and unpleasant night and maybe longer.”

After the suspect was run over, a robot checked him for explosives as snipers in nearby buildings took aim, green laser beams from their weapons clearly visible in the night sky. In contacts with police, the suspect had threatened to blow himself up.

Police said Wednesday that he had “explosive components,” but that they weren't armed.

Paauw said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He remained hospitalized Wednesday under police guard. Police said they were investigating his exact motive.

Investigations were continuing Wednesday, including searching two homes in Amsterdam. The Apple Store was listed on the company's website as being closed Wednesday and Thursday. Bullet holes could be seen in the store's windows.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

AMSTERDAM (AP) — An hours-long hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended late Tuesday with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. His hostage was safe, police said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Police#Amsterdam Apple#Amsterdam#Ap#The Apple Store#Bulgarian#The Associated Press
Cosmopolitan

British man arrested after allegedly raping woman on overnight flight from New York to London

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a British woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on an overnight flight from New York to London. According to The Sun the female passenger, who is also 40-years-old, said the man attacked her while other passengers slept – the pair were both travelling in Business Class on the United Airlines flight, for which passengers pay £3000 for a return ticket.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Air traffic control call reveals terror of American Airlines flight where passenger was subdued by coffee pot

An air traffic control call has been released of an American Airlines pilot speaking to ground staff as a passenger tried to enter the cockpit and was later subdued by a crew member using a coffee pot. The Sunday flight from Los Angeles, California to Washington, DC was forced to instead land in Kansas City. “He’s trying to get in the cockpit,” the pilot says during the call. “We’ve got four passengers now trying to contain this gentleman.”As the plane was descending the crew was aided in restraining the man by passengers. “We have two armed people on board...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drunk woman downed wine on flight and refused to wear mask before slapping officer at Heathrow, court hears

A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Euro
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Avianca Calls For Unruly Passenger Action After Baby Kicked On Barcelona Flight

Following a disgusting incident onboard Avianca’s flight AV18 between Bogotá (Colombia) and Barcelona (Spain), the airline is urging governments worldwide to strengthen the regulations against disruptive passengers. According to Avianca, incidents related to unruly travelers have doubled since 2018. What happened?. On February 6, 2021, there was an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heathrow arrest after woman says she was raped on flight

A passenger was arrested at Heathrow Airport after a woman said she was raped in business class on an overnight transatlantic flight from New Jersey. The woman said she was attacked by a 40-year-old man while others slept on the flight from Newark on 31 January. Officers boarded the United...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home. Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA

FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought ‘machine gun’

DALLAS (AP) — A FBI agent says the man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue sought to buy drugs and a “machine gun” before the standoff last month that ended with the hostages escaping and the gunman’s death. The agent’s testimony came during a detention hearing Wednesday for the Dallas man accused of selling Malik Faisal Akram the handgun he used in his attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. A federal magistrate ordered the alleged seller, Henry “Michael” Williams, detained on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams’ attorney says her client couldn’t have known what Akram actually planned to do with the gun.
TEXAS STATE
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
81K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy