It's not time to fire the handshake line

Laurie McCubbin, 17 years old growing up in Meridian, knew she had just witnessed a life-altering event.

It wasn’t her life, but what she had seen was so outside the boundaries of accepted societal behavior that she knew she had to report it.

So my future bride told her dad, who immediately questioned his source.

After all, he had not seen Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes wind up and throw a punch at a Clemson player, connecting with the upper chest of Tigers nose tackle Charlie Bauman.

Everything sorted out, and it turned out the source, having run up from the downstairs television tuned to the 1979 Gator Bowl, was correct.

Hayes, a coaching legend, was fired the next day with the school’s administration making the announcement before it even got back to Columbus, Ohio.

Now the Big Ten has brought us all back to the physical confrontation of a coach and his opponent.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard on Monday was suspended for five games – the remaining games in the regular season – and fined $40,000.

A lesser fine was levied against Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Two Michigan players and one Wisconsin player were suspended from the events set in motion by Howard’s reach and slap of Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

There were some calls on social media for Howard’s firing, but those calls haven’t come from what would be considered leading voices in college basketball.

Cash and time were the right moves here.

There were mitigating circumstances – and Gard, the opposing head coach, was not without a role in the brawl.

There is so much to be considered by Big Ten officials whose No. 1 priority is the safety of their players and coaches.

What if there had been no other bodies between Howard and his target? What if he had landed a more forceful blow, and Krabbenhoft had suffered a broken nose?

Equally concerning was the call by some – including college basketball commentator Dick Vitale – to do away with postgame handshake lines.

“Too many incidents taking place,” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

For that very reason college basketball should double down on keeping the handshake lines.

Coaches of all sports often talk about the importance of developing character in their athletes.

What better way than with this simple act of sportsmanship? Teach losing players to hold heads high, recognize their own effort while respecting the opponent and working to change their outcome at the next opportunity. Teach winning players to show compassionate confidence.

Emotions run high as my one-day bride saw in the Gator Bowl back in the day.

In some cases maybe firing is the answer.

But firing the handshake line is not the answer if we want to teach that emotions can be better channeled and that the guy on the other side is not the enemy.