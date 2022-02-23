Local briefs: campaign swing for Athens Congressman, ASO to return to UGA

Rep Jody Hice

10th District Congressman Jody Hice used a Tuesday stop at Athens-Ben Epps Airport to kick off a campaign swing around the state: Republican Hice, who represents most of Athens in the US House, is leaving Congress to wage a GOP primary challenge to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The primary that is scheduled for May 24 also includes former Alpharetta Mayor David Bell Isle.

After a pandemic hiatus of more than two years, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returns to Athens for a concert in UGA’s Hodgson Concert Hall: the show is set for Friday March 4.

There are felony theft charges for a man from Madison County arrested after a break-in reported in Elbert County. Michael Bullins is 44 years old, from Comer. He is accused of stealing from a supply company in Elberton.

