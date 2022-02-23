ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Lastovich drops out of 8th District congressional campaign

By JESSE WHITE MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

Theresa Lastovich, a Democrat from Chisholm who announced a run for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District seat in January, is pulling the plug on her short-lived campaign to take on U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber this November.

According to various media and social media posts, Lastovich acknowledged her intent to begin the process of ending her campaign for Congress late last week.

Attempts to reach Lastovich for comment through an email address tied to her no longer accessible website, lastovichforcongress.com, and by other means were unsuccessful prior to our Tuesday deadline.

Lastovich told the Duluth News Tribune in a story last week, that “when I entered the race, the redistricting maps were not out and I couldn’t let Stauber go without someone challenging his seat," Lastovich said. "Now that Reed Olson is included in D8, he is better poised and funded to go further."

Olson, a Democrat from Bemidji, and a Beltrami County Commissioner, had been running as a candidate for the 7th Congressional District until last Tuesday, when redrawn legislative district boundaries put him in the 8th District.

According to a story in the Bemidji Pioneer, Bemidji is now entirely included in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, along with all of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth Nations.

That change, according to the story, “has motivated Olson to alter his campaign plans, which he announced to a crowd of around 40 people on Thursday at the Wild Hare Bistro, a coffee shop he owns and operates in downtown Bemidji.”

Another former District 7 candidate, Ernest Joseph Oppegaard-Peltier III, 33, also of Bemidji, announced earlier last week that he will now run for the 8th District seat as a member of the DFL party.

Oppegaard-Peltier is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota and “believes he is best suited to represent a district that includes all seven of Minnesota Anishinaabe reservations,” according to the Pioneer.

Lastovich officially announced her intent to run for U.S. Congress at a sparsely attended rally on the morning of Friday, Jan. 7, at the foot of the Iron Man Memorial in Chisholm.

She held a second public event that evening at Wild State Cider in Duluth

She said at the time: "I am choosing to run because people need lasting opportunities in our district, and someone needs to fight for them," and listed her top three issues as education, infrastructure and healthcare.

Blain Johnson announces run for Minnesota House District 3A

BALSAM, Minn. — Blain Johnson announced his candidacy Thursday for the Minnesota House to represent District 3A. This district encompasses all of Cook and Koochiching Counties, most of Lake County, and the northern portions of Itasca and St. Louis Counties. District 3A also includes the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. “I want to reconnect state leaders with the issues and concerns of Northern Minnesota. We must develop and improve support for local small businesses as well...
MINNESOTA STATE
Honor Flight fundraiser Saturday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The next Honor Flight Northland taking veterans to Washington, D.C., won't happen until next year, but Grand Rapids VFW Ponti-Peterson Post 1720 is sponsoring an event Saturday to help fund the trip to see the memorials dedicated to World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans and the Women's War Memorial. The next flight from the Duluth airport will be Saturday, May 13, 2023. This Saturday's...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Hibbing school district lifts mask mandate

HIBBING — Masks are now optional in the Hibbing School District. On Wednesday, the school board voted unanimously to rescind a resolution regarding face coverings for the 2021-22 school year put into place in September 2021, effective this morning. The move comes about a week after the Rock Ridge School Board voted 6-3 to end its mandate and at a time when COVID-19 positive cases are steadily dropping across St....
HIBBING, MN
An effort to better track mineral projects

Northeastern Minnesota legislators are trying to make it easier to keep an eye on the status of metallic mineral mining project review and permitting. A bi-partisan bill introduced by six northeast region lawmakers is aimed at improving the coordination, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of the environmental review and permitting process for metallic mineral mining projects in the state. “It's an attempt to make sure permitting looks at permitting issues relative...
MINNESOTA STATE
Dr. John Howe announces bid for House District 6A seat

GRAND RAPIDS, MN — Businessman and retired veterinary practice owner Dr. John Howe announced his campaign for the Minnesota House on Friday, February 16 for the newly-created House District 06A which includes portions of Crow Wing, Cass, and Itasca County including the cities of Grand Rapids, Cohasset, and Crosby. Howe has served on a number of state boards and other associations, including as Past President of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Past President of the Minnesota Veterinary Association, two terms on the Minnesota Board of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Lislegard to seek re-election in district 7B

AURORA — State Representative David Lislegard (DFL-06B) announced today that he will seek re-election to the Minnesota State House of Representatives this fall in the newly drawn House District 7B, which includes most of House District 6B which he currently represents. “It has been the honor of my life to represent the people of the Iron Range in the Minnesota Legislature,” Lislegard said via news release. “I’m running again because I’m so passionate about our people and to continue fighting for our mining jobs and...
AURORA, MN
Frazier made a career out of turning ‘scars into stars’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Dennis Frazier’s coworkers have set up a container near his cubicle at the Virginia Government Services Center to gather a collection of “Dennis-isms.” Despite the sadness of knowing the longtime social worker will not be coming back to his job due to a terminal illness, some of the sayings Frazier made famous have, yet, presented fellow employees with smiles, such as: “My boots are older than most people in this place.” ...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
A hat trick times ten

Sen. David Tomassoni has been known to find more ways to slip language into legislation than Wayne Gretzky found ways to score goals. Tomassoni, of Chisholm, is continuing his work in stickhandling legislation that benefits his Iron Range constituents. But he won't be running for re-election. Tomassoni, who in July publicly announced he had been...
CHISHOLM, MN
