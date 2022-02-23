Lastovich drops out of 8th District congressional campaign

Theresa Lastovich, a Democrat from Chisholm who announced a run for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District seat in January, is pulling the plug on her short-lived campaign to take on U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber this November.

According to various media and social media posts, Lastovich acknowledged her intent to begin the process of ending her campaign for Congress late last week.

Attempts to reach Lastovich for comment through an email address tied to her no longer accessible website, lastovichforcongress.com, and by other means were unsuccessful prior to our Tuesday deadline.

Lastovich told the Duluth News Tribune in a story last week, that “when I entered the race, the redistricting maps were not out and I couldn’t let Stauber go without someone challenging his seat," Lastovich said. "Now that Reed Olson is included in D8, he is better poised and funded to go further."

Olson, a Democrat from Bemidji, and a Beltrami County Commissioner, had been running as a candidate for the 7th Congressional District until last Tuesday, when redrawn legislative district boundaries put him in the 8th District.

According to a story in the Bemidji Pioneer, Bemidji is now entirely included in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, along with all of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth Nations.

That change, according to the story, “has motivated Olson to alter his campaign plans, which he announced to a crowd of around 40 people on Thursday at the Wild Hare Bistro, a coffee shop he owns and operates in downtown Bemidji.”

Another former District 7 candidate, Ernest Joseph Oppegaard-Peltier III, 33, also of Bemidji, announced earlier last week that he will now run for the 8th District seat as a member of the DFL party.

Oppegaard-Peltier is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota and “believes he is best suited to represent a district that includes all seven of Minnesota Anishinaabe reservations,” according to the Pioneer.

Lastovich officially announced her intent to run for U.S. Congress at a sparsely attended rally on the morning of Friday, Jan. 7, at the foot of the Iron Man Memorial in Chisholm.

She held a second public event that evening at Wild State Cider in Duluth

She said at the time: "I am choosing to run because people need lasting opportunities in our district, and someone needs to fight for them," and listed her top three issues as education, infrastructure and healthcare.