ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville School District changes masking policy, moves away from universal to recommended

By By Sara Myers
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQRe9_0eMVFJwK00

JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District will move away from universal masking to a mask-recommended policy starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday after a unanimous 8-0 vote by the school board. The vote also rescinded the face mask use metric the board approved in October.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, nine people all were for a change to the masking policy.

Heather Miller compared the Janesville school her child attends to a military school because of the mask mandate and the constant reminders to pull up their masks.

A district student said the mask mandate worsened her depression and that staff and teachers could not see her emotions from behind her mask.

Another student called the universal mask policy hypocritical and wondered why he had to wear masks inside during the school day but not when he played a sport.

District Superintendent Steve Pophal told board members the change comes after a tide of new COVID-19 cases is subsiding locally and nationwide.

“The numbers aren’t as low as they were last summer (when masks were made optional), but they are starting to get close,” Pophal said. “As our guests just talked about, we worked without masks and without a problem, we made it through the summer.”

Pophal also said another thing that has changed since last summer is that people age 5 through 18 can be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they or their family so choose.

There are two exceptions to the new face mask rule:

Those who test positive for COVID-19 and are then cleared to return to school after a five-day isolation period must wear a face mask when at school for five more days.The second exception applies to public transportation. Federal mandates have not changed, so face masks are still required on public transportation, such as when students are on a bus on the way to school or on their way to after-school events.

One board member, Elizabeth Paull, said she talked to families who were concerned about the time frame of the change. To groans from the crowd, Paull suggested an amendment to set the start time for the new policy at 4 p.m. Wednesday—after school let out for the day. At one point, board president Cathy Myers had to tell attendees to be quiet.

It was later clarified that the original motion’s effective start time and date would be 4 p.m. Wednesday, so Paull’s amendment wasn’t necessary.

Board member Greg Ardrey was not present for the vote.

The Janesville School Board’s decision came a week after the Milton School Board similarly changed its mask-wearing policy .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GazetteXtra

Janesville School Board candidates talk DPI scores, recent mask change

JANESVILLE The five candidates for the Janesville School Board talked about the district’s DPI score, student achievement, learning gaps, mask protocol changes, and why they hope to be elected for the board at a forum held virtually via JATV Thursday night, Feb. 24. This year’s candidates are incumbents Michelle Haworth, Jim Millard and Cathy Myers and newcomers Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes. The election, for three open seats, will be...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Affordable housing initiative dealt blow during Rock County Board meeting

An initiative to increase affordable housing suffered a setback Thursday, with the Rock County Board voting down a resolution to use federal funding. The board considered a series of resolutions asking for American Relief Plan Act dollars to fund affordable housing initiatives and broadband internet infrastructure. A separate resolution for hazard pay for county employees at high risk of on-the-job exposure to COVID-19 had been removed from the initial agenda. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

JATV to host virtual candidate forum for Janesville School Board election

JANESVILLE A Janesville School Board candidate's debate will run virtually today, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. on JATV Channel 994 and on JATV’s YouTube Channel. Five people running for three open seats on the board will debate topics and questions in a forum that's being moderated by former WCLO general manager Director Mike O’Brien. The candidates include incumbents Jim Millard, Cathy Myers and Michelle Haworth, along with newcomers Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes. The event is hosted by Janesville business coalition Westgate Corridor and the nonpartisan government watchdog group Rock County First.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County Board passes $6 million ARPA broadband plan, votes down affordable housing proposal

Broadband expansion in Rock County was given a boost, and a housing initiative got the boot during last night’s county board meeting. A separate resolution for hazard pay for county employees at high risk of on-the-job exposure to COVID-19 had been removed from the initial agenda. The three requests on the agenda, plus the one removed and a newly introduced resolution, would have accounted for the remainder of the $32...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#The Mask#Face Mask#The Universal#Public Health#Education
GazetteXtra

Internet provider Metrocom plans major fiber optic rollout in Janesville to provide competing service

JANESVILLE Major internet providers in Janesville soon will have a new competitor in town. It will take a couple of years to roll out, but Evansville, Indiana-based telecommunication and internet provider Metrocom plans to build out and operate a new, fiber-optic network that will serve both business and residential customers here with high-speed Internet connections. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

New Rock County farming coalition hosts forum on $33K soil and water grant

JANESVILLE A new local farmers coalition, Farmers on the Rock, is hosting an informational meeting next month about a grant that will fuel community well-testing and help encourage farming practices that improve soil and water quality. Farmers on the Rock plans the event at 11:30 a.m. March 10 at 4239 E. County O in Janesville. It’s described as the group’s inaugural meeting and an informational “roadmap” to how the group plans to use a $33,600 matching grant from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The event will include statements by DATCP secretary Randy Romanski. Lunch is included, and those interested can RSVP by emailing FarmersOn TheRock@gmail.com.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County Board to consider at least four requests for federal funding at Thursday meeting

Members of the Rock County Board are expected to consider four resolutions from various county agencies requesting funds from the federal American Relief Plan Act. A fifth request, approved by a group of municipalities seeking to bolster their shared emergency medical services, could also enter the conversation at the county board’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. As it stands, $14 million of Rock County’s nearly $32 million ARPA allocation remains...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Six to be honored as YWCA Rock County's Women of Distinction

JANESVILLE Six women have been selected as the YWCA Rock County Women of Distinction honorees, noting their community service. The 2022 Women of Distinction honorees are: Katarina Dries, the 2022 Young Woman of Distinction. She is a junior at Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville. She is a Bosnian American student passionate about community...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Government
GazetteXtra

Janesville School District finishing first phase of secure entrances project

JANESVILLE A project to improve security in the Janesville School District is nearing completion for the first set of schools. Voters approved the $22.5 million capital referendum to pay for the project in November 2020. The aim of the project is to make sure all school entrances are secure and have up-to-date safety procedures, and officials are expecting it to finish this summer. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Blackhawk Tech transportation center project progressing

TOWN OF ROCK Portions of Blackhawk Technical College’s Public Safety and Transportation Center are already in use as construction continues on the major project at BTC’s main campus. Construction on the $32 million project started last year after a groundbreaking ceremony at the site, and work is expected to wrap up by June, according to fire and EMS coordinator and project lead Rob Balsamo. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Fire department might become part of Whitewater government

WHITEWATER The city of Whitewater announced Thursday that Whitewater Fire Department Inc. is in discussions with the city to become a city department with the hope it can better serve the municipality and surrounding towns. “At the end of 2021, discussions began about staffing concerns in order to better serve the community and surrounding areas,” the city stated in an announcement Thursday. “By January of 2022, members of the Whitewater...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County website to update at noon Wednesday

Rock County will launch a new website design starting at noon today, according to a news release. Approved by the Rock County Board, the redesign should improve the functionality, accessibility and usability of the website. New features will include improved security, a smartphone friendly layout and an improved search feature for residents to look up tax information, COVID-19 guidance and election results, according to the release. Another update will allow images to be tagged with alternative text for visually impaired individuals, according to the news release. Residents should not expect any disruption in accessing or using the website once the new design launches. To check out the redesign, visit www.co.rock.wi.us after today’s launch time.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

KANDU to expand services in Janesville for clients with disabilities, shift focus away from event catering

JANESVILLE Janesville’s KANDU Industries plans to launch a new space for clients with disabilities within the next few months. The 20,000-square-foot spot at 2030 Center Ave. for years has been dominated by Best Events—the nonprofit agency’s event catering division. Now, amid seismic shifts that COVID-19 has wrought on the management of public events and how...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Orfordville's Parkview High School grows its career and technical education offerings

ORFORDVILLE Parkview High School is growing its career and technical education offerings. Although the school only has 223 students, it is offering ever-expanding programming to prepare students for the work world and is enrolling more students as it touts its ability to give individualized attention. The school dispatches buses to pick up students at Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, just outside Janesville, and at Beckman Mill on Highway 81...
ORFORDVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson retiring at end of year

JANESVILLE Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson plans to finish out the final nine months of his term and retire Jan. 3, ending his work as sheriff after one term and capping a 33-year career in law enforcement in Rock County. Knudson, a Democrat, told The Gazette on Friday he’ll finish out his term, but he decided he won’t run again for sheriff. That means an election this fall will determine...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

A year after Rock County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic first opened, city of Beloit still lagging in uptake

JANESVILLE Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the Rock County Public Health Department’s partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and a third-party firm for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Rock County. The center, first located at the central campus of Blackhawk Technical College, has administered more than 45,000 vaccinations since opening last year. The vaccine clinic, operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, was the first state-run clinic in Wisconsin...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Six Janesville social service clubs tackle drive for homeless students

JANESVILLE With a couple weeks left to go, members of six Janesville service clubs continue to work together on a humanitarian drive they hope can assemble at least 50 personal care kits for Janesville School District students who are homeless. A coordinator for the project, Janesville Lions Club President Eric Kuznacic, said the program is being run as a citywide service project at a time when local service clubs are...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
875
Followers
677
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy