iPhone 14 rumors: Battery life is looking up and Touch ID may be out

By Sean Riley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the many months before its expected launch, the iPhone 14 rumor mill is churning faster, with multiple alleged leaks cropping up. Economic Daily News out of Taiwan reports that a new 5G chip from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) may help to boost the battery life on the iPhone 14,...

