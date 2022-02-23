Book Review/ The Book Rescuer

By Billie Lou Damon, Children’s Room Paris Public Library
The Book Rescuer by Sue Macy is a Junior Biography, beautifully illustrated by New York Times award winning artist, Stacy Innerst. The content is about preserving Jewish literature written in Yiddish. This multiple award winning book is appropriate for young readers and listeners as well as adults. Imagine being...
"Otherlands: Journeys in Earth's Extinct Ecosystems" by Thomas Halliday (Random House) If there is one uncertainty that has persisted since the beginning of time, it's our planet's impermanence. Thomas Halliday ventures into the vastness of this predicament in his book "Otherlands: Journeys in Earth's Extinct Ecosystems," a compendium on Earth's sprawling origins.
Violeta comes into the world on a stormy day in 1920, the first girl in a family with five boisterous sons. From the start, her life is marked by extraordinary events, for the ripples of the Great War are still being felt, even as the Spanish flu arrives on the shores of her South American homeland almost at the moment of her birth.
Matthew Olzmann's new book is composed of letters — poems that take the form of epistles from the poet to friends and teachers, other sentient beings, objects, and even concepts. Among the correspondents are a flying saucer, the Connecticut River monster, a traffic light in North Carolina and the actor (now corporate flack) William Shatner.
Pacific Northwest (via New Orleans) artist and musician Chris Blount is a hip-hop aficionado. Whether he’s laying his own beats and rhymes down in the studio or if he’s helping others to bring their sonic dreams to life, Blount is steeped into the world of rap. This is what makes him the perfect lens through which to understand the new biography, Dilla Time, about the legendary hip-hop producer, J.Dilla, by author Dan Charna.
Joni James, a popular 1950s pop singer who topped the charts in 1952 with “Why Don’t You Believe Me?” died Feb. 20, her son said. She was 91. James died of natural causes in a hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her son, Michael Acquaviva, confirmed the death to The Washington Post but did not provide a cause of death.
LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library encourages its patrons to vote for their favorites in a March Madness Tournament of Books. They can do so on the library’s Facebook page or in person at the library at 56 Main St. Classics, picture books, fiction, and non-fiction all go head to head, and patrons get to decide which book will be the ultimate winner, according to a news release from the library.
To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans and hail from Yemen. As was practiced in those times, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some testing times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
Over the years, many have asked me to recommend books to help them in their study of the stars and constellations. In this column, I'll provide reviews of three books that I consulted during my formative years in the hobby. All three proved most valuable to me for my then-burgeoning...
A rare, 40-inch bronze sculpture of Abraham Lincoln modeled after a famed 12-foot statue that’s been on display in a Chicago park since the late 19th century will soon be part of the Lunder Collection at the Colby College Museum of Art. Peter and Paula Lunder, the collection’s namesakes,...
Joshua Harmon’s bittersweet hit comedy “Significant Other” opens Wednesday, March 2, and plays through Sunday, March 20, at the Good Theater in Portland. “Significant Other” brings us into the world of modern dating through the eyes of Jordan Berman, a young single man in search of Mr. Right. Jordan would love to be in love, but that’s easier said than done. So until he finds The One, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do. From the critically acclaimed writer of “Bad Jews” and “Admissions,” “Significant Other” premiered off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2015, and transferred to the Booth Theatre on Broadway for a limited run in 2017.
Father Daniel Greenleaf, pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, invites all men of the Diocese of Portland to gather for a retreat on the first weekend of Lent, according to a news release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland. The retreat will be held from 10 a.m....
MEXICO — Eight middle school students spent Wednesday training to be babysitters, learning how to perform CPR on infants and how to help infants and small children who are choking. The six-and-a-half-hour Safe Sitter course was taught through Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway and hosted by the Mexico Public...
CAMDEN — “Finding Our Voices” is set to come back in March with a multi-media exhibit at the Camden Public Library, 55 Main St. Patrisha McLean began her movement to combat domestic violence with an initial photography exhibit at the library in 2019 that featured photo portraits of 14 Maine survivors, according to a news release from the library.
A well-filled house greeted the first performance anywhere of the “musical melange” written and co produced by Charles Allen and Prof E.S. Pitcher of Auburn, which they have chosen to call “The Twentieth Century Limited.” The performance was given Thursday evening in Webster School hall under the auspices of the Elm Street Universal Church Men‘s Club. Hearty enthusiasm and frequent applause greeted the work of every actor standing out as above the average in amateur acting.
Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Here are this week’s Pets of the Week. Pierre, Male: Oh, hi there. My name is Pierre. I am a shy and timid dude who is still adjusting to my new surroundings here at the shelter. I get along well with the other cat social cats here.
PHILLIPS — Just before Christmas, Andrew “Andy” Stearns, young son of Ben and Luisa Stearns of Phillips, got a big surprise. His hero, “Randy The UPS Driver”, invited him to come for a visit at the UPS warehouse in Waterville. “The whole UPS facility treated...
It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
The USM Department of Theatre and the Dr. Alfred & D. Suzi Osher School of Music present “Urinetown,” the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical about greed, bureaucracy and, well, one of our most basic needs, will be presented from March 3-12, by the USM Department of Theatre and the Dr. Alfred & D. Suzi Osher School of Music at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus and live-streamed. Content warning: “Urinetown” includes depictions of violence and images that reference suicide. The show is suitable for people aged 13 and up.
The USM LAC Senior College at 51 Westminster St., Lewiston, has announced its spring courses to be offered on Zoom, with some in person. The university requires that masks be worn at all times, and students must show proof of vaccination on the first day of each class. Registration on coursestorm.com is due to begin Tuesday, March 1. and information also can be found at the college’s website usm.maine.edu/seniorcollege, according to a news release from the college.
