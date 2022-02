Potholes are one of my pet peeves, they are right up there with people scratching lottery tickets in line at a convenience store. I’ve made it my personal mission to wipe out as many of them as possible. I figure, the more light I shine on them, the more likely they are to be filled. Someone suggested that I spray paint phallic images around them. The theory there is, if people are offended, the city will be quicker to remove them but that would be too predictable on my part. I just want to highlight them in a legal way so we can get them out of here.

DANBURY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO