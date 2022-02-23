Re: Alarm notification when restarting a VM

Google is working on a useful new feature for Gmail. You will soon be able to pause notifications on your phone when you're using the Gmail desktop client. Google appears to have rolled out the feature only to a small number of users so far. Earlier this week, Google began...
NEW YORK (AP) — As telecom companies rev up the newest generation of mobile service, called 5G, they’re shutting down old networks — a costly, years-in-the-works process that’s now prompting calls for a delay because many products out there still rely on the old standard, 3G.
Sometimes the winter months can get the best of us. The days are shorter, the temperatures are colder and the sunshine seems to be nowhere in sight leading to some bouts of the blues. This list of weighted blankets, sun-mimicking lights, skin-loving products and other bits of comfort can help...
Click here to read the full article. On Friday, the CDC announced new guidelines for masking in public spaces, relieving most shoppers of face-covering requirements.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalTJX CEO on 51% Q4 Net Sales Bump: 'We're the Price Leader'Turning Point Near for Global Trade?Nike Reschedules Long Delayed Return-to-Office DateBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
In an ideal world, every home would be full of secret, ingenious solutions for all our home’s necessities. But in the real world? Storage space is limited, and sometimes, you have to prioritize a place for your clothes over everything else. So, if your home doesn’t have a utility...
Comments / 0