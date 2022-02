At approximately 7:15 P.M. on Feb. 22, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a structure fire around Zero Road and 7 Mile Road. The reporting party stated that there was a large shop that had caught fire, with fire units from NCFD responding to the scene after the initial dispatch, along with units from the Mills Fire Department and the Bar Nunn Fire Department also responded.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO