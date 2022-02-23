ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I Thought City Had Won!" - Jurgen Klopp Recalls Moment He Realised Manchester City Had Dropped Points Against Tottenham

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 3 days ago
Manchester City’s 2-3 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday surprised many onlookers, with the current league leaders looking formidable in their pursuit of a fourth top-flight crown in five years.

Despite Spurs’ encouraging record against Manchester City in previous meetings, Antonio Conte's side had lost their last three fixtures in a row, while the hosts were unbeaten in the league for a long stretch of 15 games.

However, the average fan was seemingly not the only one taken aback by the result, as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his surprise at City’s defeat to the North London outfit.

I was on the way home when it was 2-1 Tottenham, then I arrived at home and didn't follow it as I was sure they would equalise. Then the driver was very excited. When he said 3-2, I thought City had won”, Klopp revealed.

The German boss’ comments only point to the incredible run Pep Guardiola’s side have been on, as they have looked champions-elect for the past couple of months.

As a result, the former Borussia Dortmund coach’s revelation is only a compliment to the astounding levels of consistency shown by City this season in their bid to retain their league title.

Much like Klopp, several Sky Blues supporters must have expected their side to get the all-important three points, after Ilkay Gundogan’s leveller from close quarters.

While this was not to be the case, it certainly looked likely that Riyad Mahrez’s emphatic late penalty meant the Premier League champions had salvaged a point; however, Harry Kane fired back and clinched the result for his side on the day.

Despite a rare slip-up, Jurgen Klopp’s comments should remind an understandably disappointed Manchester City side that their winning mentality is considered as the benchmark by their competitors.

