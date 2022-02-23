ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jury Selection To Begin For 2018 Deadly North Shore Stabbing Trial

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury selection will begin Thursday in the case of a deadly stabbing that occurred...

KGET

Woman’s murder trial to be scheduled soon in deadly stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman in 2020 is due in court next week and a trial date is expected to be scheduled. Jennifer Maldonado, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Angelina Marie Carmen Betz, 26. She faces a life term in prison if […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of threatening woman jumps from window to avoid Pittsburgh police

PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun Tuesday morning while children were home in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Officers were called about 5:45 a.m. to Bedford Avenue, but the man had gone to a nearby apartment building by the time they got there, authorities said. From there, he jumped out a window and ran into woods that lead to Bigelow Boulevard.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Girlfriend Of Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On Safari Charged With Accessory

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested the former office manager and alleged girlfriend of the Pittsburgh-area dentist accused of killing his wife. According to an indictment, Lori Milliron has been charged with nine counts of accessory after the fact and with lying to a federal grand jury about their alleged affair. Lawrence Rudolph, the founder of Three Rivers Dental here in Pittsburgh, is charged with mail fraud, but federal investigators have laid out much more in dozens of pages of court filings. According to the criminal complaint, authorities claim Rudolph killed his wife while they were on a safari and hunting trip to Africa in 2016. The FBI says Milliron gave Rudolph an “ultimatum,” telling him to sell the dental practice and leave his wife. The first federal indictment did not name her, but it did mention the alleged “ultimatum” as a possible motive for the killing. Rudolph’s lawyers say their client loved his wife and would never kill her.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Woman Follows Man Home To Rob Him After Watching Him Win At Rivers Casino

ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) — An early morning assault in Aspinwall landed a man in the emergency room. Neighbors are reacting to the news after hearing someone attacked a 66-year-old resident and robbed him. Investigators released late Tuesday that the suspect, 28-year-old Jaimeca Johnson, followed the victim home from the Rivers Casino, assaulted him and stole $1,500 cash out of his pocket. Detectives used surveillance video from Rivers Casino’s floor and the parking garage to track down Johnson. “I just heard from a neighbor this morning who reached out to ask if we knew anything or if we were OK,” said neighbor Kevin Kerr. Kerr lives...
ASPINWALL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Father Charged With Homicide In Baby’s Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County father is facing homicide charges in the death of his baby boy. Police said Joshua George was the only person taking care of Oliver George when the 6-month-old suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull. A doctor found the injuries consistent with physical abuse, according to the criminal complaint. George showed no emotion as he walked out of the Washington County Courthouse Friday. (Source: Washington County Correctional Facility) Oliver’s aunt Melissa Abbott says his arrest is the first step in getting closure in this case. “He was just the happiest baby,” said Abbott. Abbott remembers...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Offering $5K In Search For PA Gunman Accused Of Triple Murder

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the US Marshal service for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for killing two mothers and a child on New Year's Eve. Ronald Steave, 29, is accused of killing Wanda “Nandi” Fitzgerald, Tatiana “Tay” Hill, both 28, and Denzel “Buddy” Nolan Jr., 13, inside of Fitzgerald’s home in the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue in Pittsburgh on Dec. 31, 2021 around 4 a.m., Pittsburgh city police said at the time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Missing Man Found Dead in Venango County

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A man who had been missing since January was found dead in Venango County on Tuesday. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said the body of 28-year-old John Johnson, also known as “John John,” was found on Tuesday evening in Oil City. Rugh...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset officials looking for four wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County are searching for four people wanted out on various charges as of Feb. 20. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Allen Zerefoss, 38, of Friedens area – hinder apprehension charge Tammie Conn, 38, of Champion area […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man dead after crash on Route 22

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Washington County man has died after a crash in Cambria County on Feb. 11. Richard Bartoletti, 76, of Midway, died in a crash on Route 22 in Munster Township at around 11 p.m. Police said Bartoletti was driving a Ford Transit Van and stopped in the passing lane of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Miami Herald

Woman bumps into man at market, then he follows her home and shoots her, PA cops say

Officers in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say shot at a woman who accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store. The woman, who Coatesville Police Department officers say is in her 20s, apologized to the man after bumping into him at Coatesville Market on Jan. 26, according to a news release. But the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Moenell Coleman, became irate and threatened to shoot her, police say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood identified

A man who was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Saturday night has died, according to an Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s report. John Larnell Taylor Jr., 42, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. He had been shot along...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Peters Township Man Accused Of Growing Marijuana In Basement

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Peters Township man is facing multiple charges after police say he was growing nearly two dozen marijuana plants in his basement. Police say they found it after going to the home after getting a report of an assault. Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes says that’s when officers smelled marijuana. He says they went back to search the home the next day and found at least 20 plants, two grow rooms in the basement with independent ventilation, foil insulated walls, LED grow lights, plant food and more. “Some of the plants were discovered outside the residence....
