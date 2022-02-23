ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

In its USWNT settlement, U.S. Soccer essentially made an admission: It was all true

By Columnist
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Soccer’s biggest concession to the women’s national team members isn’t the $24 million. It’s the acknowledgment that millions of dollars in insults were real. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and their teammates, like so many other women who hazard a pay discrimination complaint against a powerful employer, were treated...

Related
The Spun

Alex Morgan Reacts To U.S. Soccer Lawsuit Settlement

U.S. women’s soccer scored a major victory on Tuesday, reaching a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a six-year legal battle over unequal pay. Alex Morgan is one of the many celebrating the historic day. “It’s a historic day for us! It’s been years and years...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo slams 'infuriating' $24million equal-pay deal between US Soccer and women's national team players, saying stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe 'both know this is not a win'

Former United States women's goalkeeper Hope Solo said on Wednesday the national team's $24-million equal pay settlement with US Soccer was not the huge win being described by captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, bur rather 'heartbreaking and infuriating.'. Solo's comments came a day after the team and governing body...
MLS
CBS Philly

New Jersey Native Carli Lloyd On U.S. Women’s Soccer Equal Pay Settlement: ‘Today Is A Historical Day’

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Twenty-eight U.S. women’s national soccer team players have reached a settlement with U.S. soccer in a 2019 pay discrimination lawsuit.  Members of the team will be paid $22 million in back pay, with an additional $2 million set aside for charitable efforts and more.  The Soccer Federation has also promised equal pay for the women’s and men’s teams for all games moving forward.  U.S. soccer star and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd spoke to Eyewitness News about the settlement.  Today marks a historical day for the current #USWNT players, the pioneers of women who came before us, the generations to come & women around the globe. It has been a long battle that required a lot of work from so many people. Grateful and thankful for everyone involved. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) February 22, 2022 “Nobody wants to be fighting against their employers,” Lloyd said. “Today is a historical day. We’re really proud, proud of everyone’s efforts, and this is just a huge day for women all across the globe.” According to a joint statement, the deal is contingent on a new collective bargaining agreement.
MLS
The Spun

Hope Solo Weighs In On U.S. Soccer: Sports World Reacts

This week the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation (USSF) that pledged equal pay moving forward. But USWNT legend Hope Solo didn’t like what she saw in the fine print. On Wednesday, Solo took to Instagram and ripped the...
SOCCER
San Francisco Chronicle

Ex-Cardinal Macario poised for breakout in second year with U.S. women’s national soccer team

Catarina Macario is looking to make more of an impact in her sophomore year with the U.S. national team. So far, she’s off to a fine start. The ex-Stanford player started all three games of the team’s SheBelieves Cup tournament at center forward, scoring the first two goals in the final match against Iceland on Wednesday, a 5-0 win for the tournament title. She was named the SheBelieves MVP.
SOCCER
Sportico

Hope Solo Fights U.S. Soccer Alone After Exclusion From USWNT Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. The pending settlement between USWNT players and U.S. Soccer in the pay discrimination litigation might not be the final word on whether players have been lawfully paid. Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo, who on Wednesday sharply criticized the settlement as “heartbreaking and infuriating,” has vowed to continue her own case against U.S. Soccer. Solo sued U.S. Soccer in August 2018, seven months before Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Carli Lloyd (referred to as “Morgan” in legal filings and the rest of this article) did the same. The two lawsuits are very similar. Both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Hope Solo Reacts To U.S. Women’s Soccer Settlement

On Tuesday, it was announced that the USWNT reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation. It was viewed as a “huge win” by several players, but Hope Solo doesn’t agree with that idea. Solo went on Instagram to share her thoughts on the settlement....
SOCCER
Wyoming News

USWNT vs. U.S Soccer Federation: What are the facts behind the tangled equal pay lawsuit?

The latest development in the equal pay case of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) has stirred up the same questions as when the lawsuit began: how is pay inequality assessed? Should it depend upon revenue generated from each team? Do the claims have statistical support? These questions have not taken center stage, as media focus lies with the PR exchange between the two sides: USWNT and the U.S. Soccer Federation. ...
FIFA
Marietta Daily Journal

U.S. Soccer Federation settles gender discrimination lawsuit with USWNT, will pay $22M

The U.S. women’s national soccer team have settled their class-action lawsuit with the U.S. Soccer Federation. The team’s governing body is expected to pay out $22 million to the team’s players as a result of the gender discrimination suit. Those funds will be distributed by the players and approved by the District Court. The USSF will also put an additional $2 million into an account to be used by the players in their post-career work and charitable endeavors in women’s and girls soccer, which each player can apply for up to $50,000.
SOCIETY
