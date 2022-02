Results from the phase 2 study using the oral vaccine Covid-19 treatment is expected in the 1st half of 2022. Vaxart (VXRT) is a great speculative biotech to look into. I believe this offers a great unique opportunity for investors and there is one major reason why. This reason is that it is developing vaccines in oral pill forms. It is working on developing such types of vaccines for use against Covid-19 and norovirus. As far as Covid-19 goes, I think it will still do well and it could really be because of the vaccines being given in oral pill form. I believe that if it at least establishes proof of concept in humans with this delivery method, then it can apply it towards norovirus and influenza. Instead of patients needing to receive a vaccine shot, they would be able to take a pill which would be a huge game changer in this field.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 HOURS AGO