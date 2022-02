Utility-scale solar power today is much more efficient than it was a decade ago in how much land it uses, according to new research. The paper, by lead author Mark Bolinger of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is timely because utility-scale solar is a big part of plans to make a transition to carbon-free electricity, and because there have been few recent studies about solar’s efficiency in land use.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 29 DAYS AGO