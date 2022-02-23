ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roblox: A Great Opportunity After Earnings Selldown - Buy The Metaverse Stock

By JR Research
 3 days ago
Roblox reported a decent FQ4 card that was bashed because of its January bookings number. We covered Roblox Corporation's (RBLX) metaverse thesis extensively in our previous articles. If you are new to Roblox, you can refer to the recent ones here and here. The company reported its FQ4 card...

