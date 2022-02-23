Lee County sex offender wanted for shooting deputy in northern Florida

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. – A Blue Alert was issued for a man last seen near US 19 in Perry who has ties to Lee County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Blue Alert for Gregory Miedema, which means they are looking for a suspect who has hurt or killed a law enforcement officer.

Officials said Miedema is accused of shooting a Taylor County deputy multiple times leaving the deputy with life-threatening injuries. He was last seen in the area of US 19 and South Deer Run Road in Perry.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) sexual offenders website, Miedema had two addresses in Lee County in 2021. One address shows a home off Arbodale Street in Lehigh Acres that is listed as permanent. The other shows an apartment on 4th Street in Fort Myers that is listed as temporary.

Miedema was found guilty of possession of child pornography and a sexual offense against a minor in 2011, according to FDLE.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top, according to FDLE. He may be traveling in a 2000, gold Chrysler with a Sebring FL tag number “Y78TKU.”

The vehicle also has a dark-colored convertible top.

If you see Miedema, investigators said he should not be approached and to call 911. Anyone with information leading to his location can contact FDLE or the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 584-2429.