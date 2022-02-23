UK media regulator says it will prioritise complaints about Ukraine news coverage

LONDON (Reuters) - British media regulator Ofcom will prioritise complaints about any broadcaster’s news coverage of Russia and Ukraine due to the seriousness of the crisis, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

When asked if it was looking at state-backed news channel Russia Today after comments from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss indicating as much, Ofcom said: “all licensees must observe Ofcom’s rules ... If broadcasters break those rules, we will not hesitate to step in.”

“Given the seriousness of the Ukraine crisis, we will examine complaints about any broadcaster’s news coverage of this issue as a priority.”