Gainesville, GA

Hall Co government meetings return to Government Center in Gainesville

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
 3 days ago
hall co government center

Government meetings that had been held at the Civic Center in Gainesville are returning to the Hall County Government Center. Hall County Commissioners and members of the Hall County Planning Commission have been holding meetings at the Civic Center to allow for more social distancing, and to accommodate Government Center renovations.

The resumption of meetings at the Government Center come as coronavirus case counts continue to decline in Gainesville and Hall County.

From the Hall Co government website…

Meetings of the Hall County Board of Commissioners and Hall County Planning Commission will once again return to the Hall County Government Center later this month. The two entities had been meeting at the Gainesville Civic Center while renovations were underway at the Hall County Government Center.

The Board of Commissioners Work Session and Planning Commission Meeting on Monday, Feb. 21 will once again be held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room on the second floor of the Government Center, located at 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.

“Hall County Government would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the citizens of Hall County for their patience as we held these critically important meetings off-site throughout the latter months of 2021 and the first part of 2022,” said Jock Connell, County Administrator. “We look forward to hosting them at the Government Center once again.”

As renovations continue at the Government Center, two departments have temporarily changed locations. Citizens needing to reach Administration or Financial Services may do so via the reception desk on the 2nd floor.

Citizens are reminded that many forms of county business can be conducted online or by phone or email.

