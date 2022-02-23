ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Iberdrola focused more on partnerships in offshore wind than spinoff - CEO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SONSJ_0eMV7rBX00

MADRID (Reuters) - Iberdrola is more focused on striking partnerships in the offshore wind power generation business than on any potential spinoff, Chief Executive Ignacio Galan said on Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of spinning off that part of the business, which he had said last year the company would consider, Galan suggested it was not the most likely scenario: “It is not in our table but it is an option... We are more focused on partnerships.”

Comments / 0

Related
the University of Delaware

Engaging communities in offshore wind projects

Sara Parkison has spent most of her time in graduate school studying innovative vehicle-to-grid systems developed here at the University of Delaware by her adviser, Willett Kempton. When most people think about that work, they tend to focus on the electric vehicles, which serve as batteries to smooth out fluctuations in renewable electricity supply when they’re not being driven.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC6.com

Training offshore wind techs through virtual reality?

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WLNE) – The concept of offshore wind energy is being turned into reality everywhere we look here in the Northeast. The eventual goal is to power millions of homes and businesses through wind turbines. Which brings us to jobs. There will be a number of them...
INDUSTRY
Detroit News

Ford CEO says no EV spinoff planned but highlights differences in operations

Ford Motor Co. does not plan to spin off either its electric-vehicle or legacy internal combustion engine vehicle business, CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday, even as he underscored significant differences between those parts of the company. His comments at a Wolfe Research conference were the company's latest pushback on a...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

US holds its biggest offshore wind auction

(Bloomberg) -- At least 14 companies are vying for the rights to build wind farms off the coast of New York and New Jersey -- topping a previous record as renewable developers compete for the chance to sell carbon-free electricity to Northeast U.S. states eager for clean energy. The firms...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iberdrola#Offshore Wind Power
Reuters

Intel picks Magdeburg in Germany for new European chip factory

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Intel has chosen the east German city of Magdeburg as the site for a new multibillion-euro European chip factory and will make the decision public on March 4, a person familiar with matter told Reuters. The company said in September it could invest as much...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

No immediate impact from Russia sanctions on bond index rebalancing - JPMorgan

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) said there was no immediate impact from sanctions on Russia at the month-end rebalancing of its emerging market bond indexes. The indexes are key performance benchmarks for international investors in emerging market debt, so membership can help a country sell bonds and reduce its borrowing costs.
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. offshore wind auction draws record $4.37 bln in bids

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's sale of offshore wind development rights off the coasts of New York and New Jersey drew a record $4.37 billion in high bids from developers that included major European energy companies. The auction, which began on Wednesday and stretched into Friday afternoon,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Taiwan sees limited impact from Ukraine war on chip supply chain

TAIPEI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects little impact from the war in Ukraine on the supply of key raw materials for semiconductors, the government said on Saturday. Taiwan is a major chip manufacturer, home to the world's largest contract chip manufacturer and Asia's most valuable listed company, TSMC , and key to alleviating a global shortage of semiconductors which have in some cases forced auto production lines to shutter.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy