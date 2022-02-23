Children and vaccines|Letter

My husband and I are residents of Anchor Point, Senate District P, House District 31. We love our country and vote in every local, state, and federal election. I am pleased to see that Senate Bill 156 is now in front of legislators for consideration. SB 156 has my total support: No one should be fired from their job, kicked out of school or denied access to a public place simply because they decline to participate in a government-sponsored medical experiment. All Americans have the right to make their own medical decisions. With regard to the veracity of COVID-19 reports, claims, cures and vaccines, you and I as citizens have the right to make our own free and informed choice, without coercion.

ANCHOR POINT, AK ・ 11 DAYS AGO