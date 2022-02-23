ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK in most challenging time for monetary policy since 1992: BoE's Broadbent

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain is in the midst of its most challenging period for monetary policy since it started to target inflation 30 years ago, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday.

In an annual report to parliament, Broadbent said there was no guarantee that the inflationary impact of rising import prices would fade quickly, adding that rate-setters would monitor domestic cost pressures carefully.

He said it remained to be seen what that meant for policy decisions.

"This is the most challenging period for monetary policy since inflation targeting began in 1992," he wrote.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Robert Harrison
2d ago

There are a whole lot of people behind the world economic policy falling flat on it's face. It's by design, to take us into the cashless global community. That gets them to becoming the New China. Controlling every lever of your lives. Absolutely dictating what you can be; what you can do; who you can communicate with; the kind of life your children are allowed to have and last but not least, they will demand your absolute obedience or death. Believe what you want but, I guarantee it's coming!

