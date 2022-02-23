ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK electricity 2025/26 capacity auction clears at 30.59 pounds/kW/yr

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPr6y_0eMV3FE700

(Reuters) - Britain’s auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2025/26 has cleared at a 30.59 pounds ($41.54) per kilowatt (kW) per year range, National Grid said.

A total quantity of 42.36 gigawatts (GW) of capacity was procured, National Grid said.

Britain launched its power capacity market in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available at short notice.

Britain usually holds auctions for power capacity about four years in advance of the delivery date and another auction for a smaller amount of capacity around a year before delivery.

Out of the total 42 GW procured, 27.6 GW was from gas-fired power plants, nearly 7 GW from interconnectors and 2.5 GW from pumped storage, and the rest from other sources, a provisional auction document showed.

About 76% of the capacity procured in the auction was from existing power assets, the auction results showed.

Utilities such as Centrica, Uniper, SSE, Drax Group and E.ON were among winners of agreements.

SSE said in a statement on Wednesday that it had secured contracts from Oct. 1, 2025 to Sept. 30, 2026. at the capacity auction.

The contracts comprised 912 MW of hydro-electric and pumped storage capacity and 2.6 GW of gas-fired capacity from its Peterhead, Marchwood and Keadby 1 power stations.

Drax Group said it procured 621 MW of capacity agreements for pumped storage and hydro assets.

($1 = 0.7364 pounds)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India supports initiatives to release strategic petroleum reserves

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - India is closely monitoring global energy markets and potential energy supply disruptions as a fallout of the evolving geopolitical situation, a government statement said on Saturday. India is committed to supporting initiatives for releases from strategic petroleum reserves to mitigate market volatility and calm...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

China’s SVolt Energy 600 GWh of Battery Capacity by 2025

Chinese power battery supplier Svolt Energy is now targeting 600 GWh of battery capacity by 2025. Svolt’s “SV ‘600’ Strategy” was released on December 8. This is nearly doubling the company’s previous goal of 320 GWh and surpassing the 520 GWh capacity that CATL, currently China’s largest power cell supplier, current 2025 target.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Power Stations#Hydro Power#Power Grid#National Grid#Gw#Uniper#Sse#Drax Group#E On#Keadby
Reuters

No EU access for UK clearing houses after June 2025, McGuinness says

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - There will be no access to the European Union for Britain's derivatives clearing houses after June 2025, the bloc's financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said on Friday. Britain's departure from the EU has largely severed the country's financial services ties with the bloc. But clearing...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Auctions
charlottenews.net

SOLminer, Which Offers ASIC Hosting Services in USA, Expands their Electrical Capacity and Infrastructure

The Expansion Means SOLminer Can Now Support Hosting Large ASIC Cryptocurrency Miners' Equipment. CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2022 / SOLminer, a company that offers ASIC hosting services in USA, are pleased to announce that they have recently expanded their electrical capacity and infrastructure. This allows SOLminer to support hosting large ASIC cryptocurrency miners' equipment.
CLEARWATER, FL
Detroit News

Nissan to build 2 new electric vehicles in Mississippi by 2025

Nissan Motor Co. will build two battery-electric vehicles for the U.S. market at a plant in Mississippi, marking the Japanese automaker’s deepest North America move to date in to a growing field of consumer EVs. The plug-in battery-powered models — one under the Nissan nameplate and one for Infiniti...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Reuters

China's Didi reverses course, will remain in Russia

BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global said on Saturday that it would continue to operate in Russia, reversing a decision announced on Monday that it was leaving that country as well as Kazakhstan. No explanation was given. Didi did not immediately respond to a request for...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Prince Harry says he was given 'insufficient information' over decision to change his tax-payer funded police bodyguards when he and Meghan are in the UK, High Court hears

Prince Harry received 'insufficient information' over a decision to change his tax-payer funded police protection when he is in the UK, the High Court has heard. The Duke of Sussex is bringing a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.
U.K.
Reuters

Europe at war: Six charts to know in financial markets

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine this week, sparking a slew of sanctions and turmoil in global financial markets. Below are six charts showing the week's dramatic moves in financial markets:. ENERGY SURGE. Fears of a potential supply disruption on oil markets from the...
MARKETS
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Egypt's GASC issues wheat tender amid supply disruption worries

(Reuters) -Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) issued a tender on Saturday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from April 13-26. The deadline for offers is Feb. 28 and payment is at sight, it said. Egypt, often the world’s top wheat importer,...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy