Cliffwatch (Datapoint)

Today we are taking a moment to honor Bill Brunson, an Air Force veteran who flew C-130s during his tour in Vietnam. 75-year-old Bill Brunson was born in Albany, Georgia, although nowadays he resides on St. Simons Island right off the Georgia coast. He recently spoke to The Brunswick News about his five years of service in the United States Air Force. Boy, oh boy, does he have a story to tell.

