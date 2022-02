Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confessed that he is considering using winger Emile Smith Rowe as a central striker to get him into the team. The 21-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular spot in Arteta's lineup over the last few months, playing in a number of different positions and often coming off the bench, but that has not stopped him from scoring five goals in his last eight Premier League outings.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO